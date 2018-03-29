WWE News: The Real Reason Ronda Rousey Finally Left The UFC

Rousey said that there was a specific reason it took her so long to make her WWE debut.

The rumors of Ronda Rousey joining the WWE has been around for over two years now. After Rousey joined The Rock in the ring to face off with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, most people figured that she would show up and end up in a match involving the two authority figures. However, it took longer than expected for Rousey to make her WWE debut and that is because she was not ready to leave the UFC yet. While it looked like her MMA career was coming to an end, Rousey told ESPN that she felt she couldn’t leave MMA as soon as she wanted to.

Why Ronda Rousey Remained In The UFC

Ronda Rousey said in the interview that she wanted to leave the UFC much sooner than she did. As a matter of fact, Rousey said that she had been looking for what she called “an honorable way” out of the company for a while. However, there were problems.

While some thought it was Dana White and her UFC contract that was keeping her from leaving MMA, there was another more personal reason. Rousey said that she didn’t believe that she could leave the UFC because there wasn’t a way the women’s division could survive without her.

Rousey said that her only priority in life was to enjoy herself. She had fun with judo and with MMA, and the results — her winning — was also fun. However, she said that it had run its course and she was ready to move on from the UFC.

Andy Brownbill / AP Images

The Reason Ronda Rousey Finally Left The UFC

While taking decisive losses might have given Ronda Rousey a good reason to leave the UFC, she said that wasn’t the reason she finally chose to leave the company. Rousey said that she had proven herself and had done everything she could achieve, but she needed to make sure she left the women’s division in good shape.

Ronda Rousey said that when she finally decided to leave, it was because she fulfilled her obligations to the UFC and felt that the women fighting there now are strong enough to help the women’s division continue to hold its own and survive without her.

When it comes to the WWE, Ronda Rousey did say that it is all she wants to do now. She said she could live in the country with her goats and chickens, but the WWE is the only thing in the world that makes her want to come out and do something.

Ronda Rousey said that the feeling is like she is “paralyzed with happiness” when she goes out onto the WWE stage, and this is something she never allowed herself to have until now. Rousey will make her WWE in-ring wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34.