Tori Roloff Rocks One-Shoulder Swimsuit: ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Takes Baby Jackson Swimming

Tori Roloff and baby Jackson both looked stylish while taking a dip.

Tori Roloff gave fans a good look at her post-baby body during a trip to a local swimming pool. The Little People, Big World star recently used a photo that she took with her baby boy to promote a women’s swimsuit brand. However, baby Jackson stole the show by rocking his own stylish swimwear. His mom picked out the perfect pair of tiny trunks for the energetic tot to rock while he got a little swimming practice.

On Sunday, Tori Roloff took to Instagram to let her followers know that 10-month-old Jackson is becoming quite a little water baby. She and her son visited an indoor pool over the weekend, and they enjoyed going for a swim together. Summer will be here soon, so Baby J has to be ready to spend lots of time in the water. After all, the Roloff family does own an outdoor pool.

Luckily, Tori revealed that Jackson took to the water like a fish. He had a blast splashing around with the other kids at the aquatic center.

“Enjoyed an afternoon at the pool praying for summer to come! Jackson loved his first time in a big kids pool!” Tori wrote. “Such a little swimmer!”

As reported by In Touch Weekly, it was just two weeks ago that the proud mom was praising Jackson Roloff for trying to stand up, and now he’s already swimming.

The purpose of Tori’s post about the pool wasn’t just to update fans on another of Jackson Roloff’s big milestones. She also wanted to let her followers know where they can purchase her black-and-white striped swimsuit. According to the Little People, Big World star, the one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit is from Albion Fit. It’s priced at $128 on the brand’s website, but Tori shared a discount code in her Instagram post that allows fans to score one of the “Breezy Stripe Icon” swimsuits for 15 percent off.

She also revealed that she purchased Baby J’s board shorts at the Gap. Fans can get a closer look at them in the second photo that Tori Roloff included in her Instagram post. At first glance, the light green shorts appear to be decorated with blue soccer balls. As reported by People, Zach Roloff is a soccer coach, so naturally, his wife would be drawn to such a design. However, their son’s $12 swim trunks are actually covered with turtles.

This isn’t the first time that baby Jackson has been in the water. As reported by the Hollywood Gossip, Zach and Tori already had him chilling out in the family pool last July. He was just 2-months-old at the time.

Roloff fans may get to see a few of Baby J’s aquatic adventures when Little People, Big World returns to TLC Tuesday, April 3 at 9 p.m. ET.