‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Makes Shocking Claims On Mackenzie Standifer After Ryan Edwards’ Arrest, Reports ‘Us’

Kail claims that Mackenzie 'manipulated' Ryan's situation for a paycheck.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is giving her opinion on Ryan Edwards’ arrest and his relationship with wife Mackenzie Standifer. Lowry, who is no stranger to feuding with her co-stars, didn’t hold back while slamming Mackenzie via social media.

According to a March 28 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kailyn Lowry took to her Twitter account on Wednesday to reveal her thoughts on Teen Mom OG stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer after they had made headlines twice in as many days. On Tuesday it was revealed that Mackenzie was pregnant with Ryan’s child, and the next day it was reported that Edwards had been arrested on heroin-related charges stemming from violating probation due to a former heroin possession charge.

After the news about Ryan and Mackenzie was announced, Kailyn Lowry told her fans that she wanted to weigh in on the situation, and she did just that. The Teen Mom 2 star revealed that she was sorry that Ryan Edwards was struggling with addiction, but that in her “own opinion,” she believes that Mackenzie Standifer “came in and manipulated a situation to her own benefit to secure a check.” Lowry went on to say that Standifer “went a step further and got pregnant,” claiming that so when Ryan and Mackenzie eventually split, she is “set with a couple of dollars.”

As many Teen Mom OG viewers know, Ryan Edwards has had a very eventful year. In May of 2017, he married Mackenzie Standifer in a private ceremony. MTV footage of Ryan driving to the wedding revealed Edwards falling asleep at the wheel and slurring his words. Later, Ryan admitted that he had a substance abuse problem and that he had entered rehab to get clean and sober. After leaving rehab and admitting that he had been spending up to $10K a week on heroin, Ryan and Mackenzie then had to fight to see Edwards’ son, Bentley, whose mother is Kailyn Lowry’s friend Maci Bookout.

A few months later, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer held a bigger wedding where they renewed their vows and celebrated with a wedding reception. The pair stayed together despite rumors that Edwards had been using the dating app Tinder to find women to have extramarital relations with. The couple are now reportedly expecting their first child together just short of their one-year anniversary. It seems that Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry isn’t a fan of Ryan and Mackenzie’s recent life choices, and now she’s letting everyone know it.