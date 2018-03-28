Boycott ‘Roseanne’: Twitter Users Are Mad At Roseanne Barr For Trump Support, Calling Parkland Student A Nazi

'Roseanne' received 18 million viewers for its premiere episode, but Roseanne Barr is getting boycott buzz after writing 'Nazi salute' in reference to David Hogg.

As Roseanne Barr enjoys hot ratings for the reboot of her popular Roseanne show, others are turning to Twitter to post reasons why they think viewers should boycott Roseanne. As reported by Mic, Roseanne is getting heat for tweeting a debunked conspiracy theory about David Hogg, a high school student who survived the tragic mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14.

Twitter users were able to capture screenshots of Roseanne’s verified Twitter account – which is named Roseanne Barr with the handle “therealroseanne” – with Roseanne writing “NAZI SALUTE” on the deleted tweet. The reference was regarding a conspiracy theory that claimed David threw a Nazi salute when his “March for Our Lives” speech ended. However, according to Snopes, the claims that Hogg gave a Nazi salute were debunked, with the Parkland school shooting survivor being falsely accused and falsely compared to Adolf Hitler.

Roseanne Conner, the counterpart of Roseanne on ABC’s Roseanne revival, is also being highly discussed as being an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump. The Tuesday night premiere drew more than 18 million viewers, according to the Hollywood Reporter, but Roseanne’s real-life Trump support, as well as her character’s support for the president – coupled with the conspiracy theory tweet – have isolated some viewers.

A raised clenched fist can mean many things — strength, solidarity, defiance in the face of oppression — but to confuse it with a "Nazi salute" takes either profound ignorance or an active desire to mislead others: https://t.co/49wr5VGQkY — snopes.com (@snopes) March 27, 2018

Under the hashtag #BoycottRoseanne, all sorts of reasons are being published by social media users on Twitter who are advocating for a boycott of Roseanne.

As seen below, even Donald Trump Jr. offered up congratulations to Roseanne for the success of her show. The president’s oldest son asked Roseanne to also create a late night show – presumably a talk show – in order to quench the “demand for an alternate viewpoint.”

Roseanne becoming a Trump supporter is quite a twist for some viewers, who haven’t seen the Conner character since 1997, as reported by the New York Times. The popular Roseanne series ended with Roseanne sitting by herself on the famous old couch in the living room, saying that her husband Dan was dead from a heart attack. But the new Roseanne features a very much alive Dan, along with plenty of buzz about boycotting the real Roseanne – or at least boycotting the new Roseanne show.