NFL Rumors 2018: Dallas Cowboys Should Trade For Von Miller, ‘Sport DFW’ Reports

Carl Daley of 'Sport DFW' said that the Dallas Cowboys should reach out to the Denver Broncos about a possible trade for Von Miller.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to make a big move this offseason, but they are likely saving the best for last. The Cowboys might wait until late in the offseason to acquire players who will eventually become available in trades or free agency.

According to Carl Daley of Sport DFW, the Cowboys might look to acquire a top-tier pass rusher before the 2018 NFL season. And if the Cowboys really want to address their need for another pass rusher, Daley said that they should try to trade for Von Miller of the Denver Broncos.

Daley said that Dallas could offer a first-round pick for Miller. Giving up a first-round pick for an aging pass rusher might look too costly, but he is convinced that most Cowboys fans would approve the deal because it would give the team a dangerous defensive line.

The Broncos are not expected to give him up easily, which means the Cowboys might be forced to add more assets or include players who are nearing the end of their contracts. Miller could also serve as an insurance policy in case they fail to lock Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence up to long-term deals.

Dustin Bradford / Getty Images

Moving to Dallas also makes a lot of sense for Miller, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Cowboys. Daley pointed out that it would be a homecoming for the 29-year-old because he is from Texas, and it would also put him in a better position to compete for a title.

The Cowboys are looking to become serious Super Bowl contenders, while the Broncos appear headed to a rebuild. This is also the reason why Daley is convinced that the Broncos might look to trade the veteran pass rusher, who is set to have a cap hit of $25.13 million next year, according to Spotrac.

Miller, the second overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, had 57 tackles and 10 sacks last season. His numbers last season pale in comparison to his averages in 2016, when he posted 78 tackles and 13.5 sacks. Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said that Miller had a hard time last season because he failed to get a lot of one-on-one’s after Shane Ray went down with a wrist injury, according to Mile High Report.