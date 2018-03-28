Wendy Williams Tells Karrueche Tran To Call Police On Chris Brown After Restraining Order Violation

Wendy Williams warns Karrueche to call the cops after Chris Brown tried to communicate with his ex on social media.

Wendy Williams claims that Karrueche Tran should call the police on her ex-boyfriend Chris Brown, claiming that he had tried to reach out to her via social media.

The talk-show host, according to Hollywood Life, reports on how Chris Brown had commented on a photo of his former flame and her new beau, Victor Cruz, on popular Instagram page The Shade Room.

While Brown’s comments were rather nice, saying that the couple looked good together, it was the follow-up post on his own Instagram page that made it rather clear he was subliminally trying to get Karrueche’s attention.

“Want u to be happy even if it hurts me,” the “With U” singer captioned the now-deleted photo that followed after the comment he had left on the Shade Room, which Wendy Williams claims is a clear violation to his restraining order.

Karrueche had taken Chris to court in February 2017, claiming that he had been mentally and physically abusive towards her, which consequently granted her a restraining order for five years.

With the supposed fact that Brown had been trying to get Karrueche’s attention, Wendy Williams has advised the social media star to get the police involved immediately, stressing that she finds the R&B singer to be quite the lunatic.

Williams goes on to mention that Victor should watch his back if he plans on having a future with Karrueche, suggesting that Chris would target the athlete out of jealousy because he can’t have the 29-year-old no longer.

Chris Brown fans may be shocked to hear some of the recent allegations Wendy Williams has made about the singer considering it was just months ago when she heavily praised the singer for the release of his latest album, Heartbreak On A Full Moon.

The 28-year-old clearly felt the love by reposting the video of Wendy Williams cheering on for his success in the music industry, but it’s already being wondered how Chris is going to react to the latest stint of accusations that the famous TV personality is holding against the R&B star.

Brown has yet to comment on Wendy’s comments regarding the fiasco concerning Karrueche.