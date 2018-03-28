Melania Trump Is Very Unhappy With Her Life, Wants To ‘Get Away’ From Donald, Reports ‘Us Magazine’

Melania Trump wants out of her marriage to Donald Trump and if she could, the first lady will just be with son Barron, reports Us Magazine.

Amid Donald’s cheating allegations, a family insider revealed to the publication that the First Lady is privately horrified about all the attention on her marriage.

“She is very, very unhappy with her life,” an insider tells Us Magazine. “If she could, she would get away from Donald and just be with her son.”

First Lady Melania Trump has remained silent after former playboy model Karen McDougal and adult actress Stormy Daniels allege that they had unprotected sex with Donald Trump during their marriage.

Stephanie Grisham, a spokesperson for the First Lady, took to Twitter to describe the allegations as “speculation & salacious gossip” and voiced Melania’s concern to keep her son’s name out of news reports seemingly in response to Stormy Daniels mentioning the 12-year-old.

During the Stormy Daniels 60 minutes interview, Anderson Cooper asked: “Did (Trump) mention his wife or child at all in this?”

Daniels responded: “I asked. And he brushed it aside — said, ‘Oh yeah, yeah, you know, don’t worry about that. We don’t even — we have separate rooms and stuff.'”

Divorce rumors have been circulating since Trump assumed the Presidency. Many experts have analyzed Melania’s body language and some observers are convinced that the First Lady has refused to hold hands with her husband on more than one occasion.

President Trump seemingly acknowledged the divorce rumor earlier this month when he joked about the high-turnover rate at his White House. During the Gridiron Dinner in D.C, Trump said the following.

“So many people have been leaving the White House. Now the question everyone keeps asking is, ‘Who’s going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?'”

Joy Behar Says Melania Trump Deserves No Sympathy Because She Is ‘A Birther’ https://t.co/kHNMHHrJJN pic.twitter.com/Q8BbJ7O9SX — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 28, 2018

A conservative pundit S.E. Cupp urged the 47-year-old former model to leave her “jerk of a husband.”

Cupp compared Melania’s situation to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during the Bill Clinton’s multiple infidelity allegations in the 90s.

First lady Melania Trump is in a similar unenviable position as former FLOTUS Hillary Clinton was in the 1990s. https://t.co/w24zpzdPla — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) March 28, 2018

Melania married Donald in 2005 after dating for several years. She gave birth to Barron Trump the following year when the alleged affair with adult actress Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal occurred.

In an interview with Fox News in 2016, Melania Trump said that she has never had a fight with Trump in their 20-year relationship and she has thick skin, in response to criticism during the Presidential campaign.