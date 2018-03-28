‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Not The Shooter – Triggerman Setting Him Up For Dad’s Shooting

The flashbacks on 'B&B' are red herrings so the writers can pull off an epic twist to crack the who shot Bill mystery!

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that the writers of the CBS soap are misleading fans with so many red herrings that it seems impossible to guess who shot Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). B&B spoilers from She Knows Soaps showed that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) realized he witnessed Bill proposing to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and that he was at his father’s house the night Bill was shot. But Liam is incapable of this type of violence. Someone is setting him up.

Liam Confesses To Shooting

As the new CBS promo promised, this week is a confession “you never saw coming” and it’ll be from Liam to his father. After Liam discovered the sheepskin gloves in his car, he’s certain he’s the shooter. On tomorrow’s episode, the B&B spoilers promo shows Liam asking himself, “what the h*ll is happening to me?” Not only is he recovering memories that he’s suppressed but he’s also having dizzy spells. How could that happen if Liam’s not the shooter? It’s simple. The triggerman (or woman) is setting up Liam.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central reveal that next week, Liam pushes Bill to make a difficult decision. As the promo promised, there will be a confession this week, but it’s not a true one. Liam believes that he shot his father, so he does the tough thing and goes to see Dollar Bill and confesses to shooting him in the back like a coward. Spoilers say that, at first, Bill thinks Liam is trying to save Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), but Liam knows too much about what happened that night. He was there.

Liam Witnessed The Shooting, Didn’t Pull The Trigger

B&B spoilers indicate that Bill is right to doubt Liam’s confession. Liam won’t even eat meat, so how would he shoot his father? Liam doesn’t have a violent bone in his body. Even when Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) kidnapped him which led to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) marrying Steffy, Liam turned the other cheek. He didn’t go after revenge and didn’t press charges. No way would gentle, tree-hugging, tofu-eating Liam shoot his father. This is all clever and twisty writing to keep viewers guessing.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam plans to confess to the LAPD after coming clean to his father, and that’s just what the real shooter wants. Not only did they shoot Bill, but they knew that Liam was there and witnessed the event. To save themselves, the shooter decided to gaslight Liam, drug him, and plant evidence to confuse him into thinking he did the shooting. Liam assumes the worst about himself and plays right into the attempted murderer’s hands by confessing to Bill. How far will this go?

Who Is The Shooter Since It’s Not Liam?

One thing is for certain – Bold and the Beautiful won’t pin an attempted murder charge on a recurring character. That’s too much hassle and would interfere with too many storylines. That means it’s not Liam, not Pam Douglas (Alley Mills), or Quinn or Ridge. However, there are a handful of people who could be leaving the show. First, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Thomas Forrester’s (Pierson Fode) last days ae next week as they leave town together. They don’t seem likely – even Bill doesn’t think they did it.

B&B spoilers promise that two of the suspects on the list are exiting soon and are likely shooters. First is Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) who only came back for a short arc. Second is Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). While Caroline is capable of shooting Bill, she probably wouldn’t set up Liam, who is family. But Sheila is capable of anything. If it suited Sheila’s purposes, she would shoot Bill and frame Liam and drug him if she had to. Of all the potential suspects, Sheila is the most diabolical.

Plus, it could be Saul or Shirley or even Darlita – though they’re not on the LAPD’s list. The person that shot Bill is set to be revealed next week after the misleading confession by Liam later this week. Catch up now on B&B spoilers for the rest of this week, why the shooter might come back to finish off Bill, and what will happen to baby Douglas if Caroline is the shooter. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes and check back often for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.