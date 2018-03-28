Adam Levine Shades Blake Shelton, ‘This Outfit Cost More Than Your Life’

Watch Adam Levine & Blake Shelton trade shade on 'The Voice.'

Adam Levine is throwing some major shade at his fellow The Voice coach and longtime friend Blake Shelton. The singer threw out a pretty huge jab in the country star’s direction in new outtakes from the NBC singing competition obtained by People this week, where he joked that his clothes cost more than Blake’s life.

The outlet published a hilarious new video showing what The Voice Season 14 coaches Adam, Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys really get up to on the set while filming together — and it’s safe to say that their antics involved a whole lot of classic back and forth between the two male coaches.

The jabs began after Shelton and Clarkson both started poking fun at the Maroon 5 singer’s fashion-forward outfit with his bleach blond hair.

Kelly told Adam of his ensemble, “It’s almost like you’re rebelling,” after seeing him pairing his somewhat signature leather jacket with a black T-Shirt and navy sweatpants that featured bright red and white stripes all the way down the side.

“It’s like, ‘I will wear my tracksuit with my [Timberlands]!'” Kelly – who OK! magazine recently reported has dropped a whopping 20 pounds – added.

Levine then jokingly responded to the original American Idol winner that he was in fact rebelling with his outfit choice. “It’s not almost like I’m rebelling,” the father of two joked while chatting with Blake and Kelly backstage.

And it will come as no surprise to fans of The Voice to hear that Shelton didn’t miss an opportunity to chime in and throw out a jab in his longtime friends’ direction.

“I almost feel like you have some clothes for sale and you decided to go ahead and wear them,” Blake said. “This is everything, no matter if it matched or not.”

That’s when Adam hit back with a little shade of his own.

After hearing his fellow coach’s remarks regarding his fashion choices, Levine jokingly responded, “This outfit cost more than your life.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the trio’s interaction surfaced just days after Shelton appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where he discussed an awkward encounter they all had while being pulled over by the cops after celebrating a New Year’s Eve together.

The “Honeybee” singer even said on the late night series that the interaction had Levine crying out of fear that they’d all be arrested after Kelly started talking back to the cop.

The latest clip also comes shortly after Hollywood Life posted a similar outtakes clip earlier this month in which Levine admitted that he’s always loves it when his fellow musician “suffers” on the show.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Basically, whenever it’s a guarantee that Blake will suffer, all it does is bring me bliss and joy,” Adam said in the site’s outtake video, to which the country singer hit back by claiming that his friend and co-star was full of “crap.”

“I’m just saying that if you want to win, you won as far as saying the most hollow, empty crap,” Blake jokingly responded.

Season 14 of The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday evenings on NBC.