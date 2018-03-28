The Parr family have hung up their super-suits and removed their eye-masks in the latest poster for 'The Incredibles 2.'

A brand new poster has been released online for Disney-Pixar’s long-awaited Incredibles sequel, showing the Parr family on summer vacation in a tropical climate, without a single cape in sight.

The colorful poster, currently making the rounds on Reddit, provides fans of the original animated comedy with a fresh look at Mr. Incredible (voiced by Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet (Sarah Vowell), Dash (Huck Milner), and baby Jack-Jack, taking a break from their double lives as a run-of-the-mill suburban family and a crime-fighting superhero team.

However, as a nod to their alter egos, each member of the family has a visible suntan line on their face resembling the shape of their superhero eye masks, which are usually an important part of their superhero attire, worn to conceal their real identities.

“It’s going to be an incredible summer,” reads the tagline accompanying the promotional image.

This is not to say that spending quality time together will not come without its challenges though, as the story continues on immediately from the events of the first title, which showed baby Jack-Jack in the early stages of experimenting with his emerging superpowers while his family remained seemingly unaware of his abilities.

“We’re having fun with that idea in this film,” writer and director Brad Bird revealed during an interview with IGN at Disney’s D23 Expo last year.

Walt Disney Pictures / Pixar Animation Studios

Elsewhere, Pixar creative officer John Lasseter confirmed that the sequel would pick up with the Underminer (voiced by Pixar icon John Ratzenberger), a powerful supervillain who appeared at the end of the first movie.

“It starts right as the first one finishes, so it just carries on… It starts with the Underminer and a big old set piece. You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that’s where we start this movie.”

The teaser trailer, released by Disney in November, focused on the youngest member of the Incredibles, testing his superpowers by shooting green laser beams from his eyes to modify the Incredibles logo ahead of the forthcoming chapter.

The trailer for #Incredibles2 is here. See the film in theatres in 3D June 15th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/uvB4NbaNQB — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 18, 2017

By the end of the clip, baby Jack-Jack has returned to his family’s basement, where Mr. Incredible is rejoicing over his son’s newfound abilities until a baby sneeze triggers his primitive powers, causing an explosion of flames, lightning, and lasers.

Here is the official synopsis for The Incredibles 2.

“In Incredibles 2, Helen is called on to lead a campaign to bring Supers back, while Bob navigates the day-to-day heroics of ‘normal’ life at home with Violet, Dash and baby Jack-Jack—whose superpowers are about to be discovered. Their mission is derailed, however, when a new villain emerges with a brilliant and dangerous plot that threatens everything. But the Parrs don’t shy away from a challenge, especially with Frozone by their side. That’s what makes this family so Incredible.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, some new voices will be joining the Incredibles franchise this time around, including Chicago P.D.’s Sofia Bush, Breaking Bad’s Jonathan Banks, and Italian actress Isabella Rossellini, who famously starred in David Lynch’s 1986 movie Blue Velvet.

The highly anticipated Incredibles sequel will be released in theaters on June 15.