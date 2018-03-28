Donald Glover Tweets Out Mock ‘Deadpool’ Script, Says He Wasn’t Too Busy To Work On Canceled Show

The entertainer was expected to be the lead writer and voice actor for the merc with a mouth on his own FX animated series.

Just because his show was canceled doesn’t mean Deadpool still can’t talk smack about Bitcoin, rhinos, celebrities, racism, Marvel, and even his own cancellation.

After FX canceled Donald Glover’s Deadpool animated series, where the actor was expected to voice and write for the character, Glover tweeted out a 15-page sample script titled “Finale,” making a slight dig at Marvel and Glover’s former network.

When the script opens up, Deadpool wakes up from a nightmare where housing secretary Ben Carson was operating on Deadpool. After being dropped off in Kenya, Deadpool is given his mission: protect Sudan, the last male northern white rhino, until he can find a female rhino and mate with her. After walking out to the wilderness with Sudan and going through an online roller coaster with Bitcoin, Deadpool spits one sarcastic remark after another aimed at multiple celebrity figures, including John Oliver, Taylor Swift, and Donald Trump.

“You know, I’m not mad about this whole ‘cancelled’ thing,” Deadpool remarked. “I actually think it’s a good thing. I mean, is it even a good time to have a violent, gun-loving white man ranting on TV? Other than the PRESIDENT!”

But then it leads to one bit where the dialogue makes a very specific jab at the show’s producers.

“Do you think they cancelled the show… because of racism?! Yeah, but all of the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too. I heard they went over the lunch budget ordering Jamaican food at least once a week. You’re right. Black Panther. Maybe we were alienating our white audience?”

Glover released the script just a few days after FX announced the sudden cancellation of his Deadpool series, citing creative differences. According to Deadline, Marvel did not agree with Glover’s vision for the show based on previous drafts written by Glover’s brother, Stephen.

“FX will no longer be involved with the project,” the network said in a statement on Saturday. “FX and Marvel have an ongoing relationship through our partnership on ‘Legion,’ which will continue.”

The news comes to the disappointment of many Marvel and Deadpool fans, who were eager to see the character in an adult-oriented comedy on television. But their reactions to Glover’s mock script was received positively online, with many fans calling it “genius.”

Debuting in The New Mutants #98 in 1991, Deadpool is a disfigured mercenary with the mutant ability to rapidly heal from any of his wounds. With the mouth to back up his irreverent attitude, Deadpool has been adapted for the big screen, including X-Men Origins: Wolverine and his own solo film starring Ryan Reynolds.

His sequel, Deadpool 2, is scheduled to be released on May 18, and introduces Josh Brolin as his comic-book accomplice Cable.