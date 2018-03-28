Halle Berry Shares Raunchy Photo With Mystery Man, Sparking Relationship Rumors

Halle Berry has got her fans guessing after sharing a steamy photo with a mystery man. The 51-year-old beauty went viral last week after posting an inspiring yoga headstand.

Halle Berry captioned the photo: “PLOT TWIST,” giving no details about the man. The Instagram photo seemingly shows Halle Berry with her arms wrapped around a man with braided hair and back tattoos.

Berry returns to her classic pixie haircut in the black and white photo.

Last year, Halle Berry wore a t-shirt proclaiming “No More Boyfriends,” which many took as a statement. However, several months later the Oscar Winning actress was linked to British producer Alex Da Kidd.

E Online reported the couple broke up in December last year.

Halle recently took to Instagram Stories with a message that read “Done with love,” which many took as confirmation that the two lovebirds have ended their relationship.

The former Miss World contestant may fuel relationship rumors with the new photo with the mystery man.

Fans are guessing what the plot twist of the photo is with one commenting on Instagram: “Introduce us to your new boyfriend! Or wait… is that a scene from your upcoming movie?”

In an interview with W Magazine, the actress revealed that she had to fight to be taken seriously in Hollywood. The 51-year old said that she intentionally avoided acting roles where she played the “gorgeous girl.”

With a background in modeling and performing at beauty pageants, the Monster’s Ball actress feared not being taken seriously as an actress. She credits Spike Lee with giving her a chance in a small role in his movie Jungle Fever where she plays a drug addict.

The Primetime Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award-winning actress said that not relying on her beauty early in her career helped her gained credibility in the industry.

The stunning actress has been on several magazines covers and “Sexiest Woman Alive” lists.

It is unclear from the photo whether Halle Berry is announcing a new relationship. When the actress previously fuelled relationship rumors with Alex Da Kidd, she captioned the photo “my balance.”

Halle Berry recently starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and is currently working on a new film.