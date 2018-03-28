‘Teen Mom OG’ Mackenzie Edwards Insists Ryan Edwards Is Sober Amid Arrest, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The star was arrested yesterday after heroin possession charges.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Ryan Edwards was arrested yesterday and held on a $5,000 bond for charges relating to heroin possession. However, the reality TV star’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards, spoke to Radar Online and has stated that everything is fine with the pair and that Ryan is actually sober.

According to Mackenzie, the arrest was from a drug charge stemming from April 2017, and that he is no longer using. She also alleges that he took a drug test and passed, though no concrete information has been issued to substantiate the claim.

Radar Online has also reported that Ryan Edwards violated his probation, which was part of the reason he was held in custody. Mackenzie Edwards made no comment to the media outlet about whether or not this was the case.

The pair are allegedly expecting their first baby together, as reported yesterday in various media outlets. Mackenzie Edwards was shown at the end of the most recent Teen Mom OG episode during the preview section waving around a positive pregnancy test. This will be the first baby for the pair as a couple, though the second for each, as both have children from previous relationships.

In the most recent episode of Teen Mom OG Ryan’s parents, Jenn and Larry Edwards, stated that the pair should wait until Ryan was secure in his health before they decided to go ahead and have another baby.

Major drama occurred on Teen Mom OG when Ryan’s drug use was first uncovered. Mackenzie Edwards claims she had no idea her husband had a drug problem and was upset that his ex, Maci Bookout, knew and didn’t tell her. Ryan has claimed that he was spending several thousand dollars a month on his addiction, with heroin as his drug of choice.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie were also upset that Maci Bookout discussed Ryan’s issues with drug use on national television, as Maci poured her heart out to fellow cast members Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell Baltierra during a vacation the three of them took together with their respective significant others.

The Teen Mom OG ex was asked to take a drug test before seeing his son, Bentley, 9, but claimed heroin took too long to leave his system.