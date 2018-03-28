‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of April 2: Victor’s Visitor, Jack’s Worst Nightmare, ‘Hevon’ Make Love

'Hevon' get physical, Jack is thrown for a loop, while Victor has a mysterious visitor, but is it a friend or an enemy?

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 2 reveal that Victor (Eric Braeden) will have a mysterious visitor in hospital, according to She Knows Soaps. Jack (Peter Bergman) has had his fair share of blows in the recent past, but it seems as if his world is about to crumble. Y&R spoilers also suggest that Devon (Bryton James) and Hilary (Mishael Morgan) made an agreement that they intend to fulfill. In fact, they are so eager for the contract to come to fruition that they decided that if they need to jump in the sack to seal the deal, they’re willing to do just that. It seems as if the week of April 2 will be action-packed with the residents of Genoa City caught up in passion and lies.

Victor has many enemies and there are plenty of people who would have loved to be in J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) shoes when he pushed him down the stairs. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that The Mustache he would have a mysterious visitor while he is incapacitated in hospital, according to spoilers for the week of April 2. Young and the Restless recaps, also via She Knows Soaps, state that the stranger wears brown shoes. Since Jack found out that Kyle was in cahoots with Victor, one possibility would be that Kyle is visiting The Mustache. However, Y&R fans have noted that Arturo (Jason Canela) could have a hidden agenda as he has been acting rather strangely. He also received a mysterious phone call while at the hospital with Nikki.

As the Inquisitr reported, Jack is backed into a corner. The police think he threw Victor down the stairs, Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is suing him for defamation of character, he just found out his son has colluded against him with his worst enemy and now Dina (Marla Adams) has told Abby (Melissa Ordway) that Jack is not John Abbott’s son. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Jack’s “worst nightmare” is about to come true. Jack’s very identity is tied up in being an Abbott, and if he finds out that his entire existence has been based on a lie, it would certainly send him into a tailspin. Of course, it seems as if Ashley and Abby want to get a DNA test done, but soap operas are notorious for their false DNA results.

Hilary has always been a woman with goals. She has climbed the corporate ladder, starred on her own show, but has now realized that she wants to be a mother more than anything else in the world. Who better to father her child than Devon? Devon has agreed and they initially decided to go the artificial insemination route. However, the latest Y&R spoilers reveal that they have decided to make baby the old-fashioned way. Young and the Restless spoilers tease that things will get hot and heavy between the ex-married couple during the week of April 2 as they make the baby that they have been longing for. “Hevon” fans are in for a treat as this couple begin to make their way back to each other.