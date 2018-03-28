‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Allegedly Struggling Financially, Has Been Issued A Tax Lien, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The reality TV star reportedly owes over $5,000 in delinquent taxes.

Kailyn Lowry of Teen Mom 2 has allegedly been struggling with debt and ability to pay off her bills, despite the fact that she is a published author and appears on the MTV series. Radar Online reports that the reality star has been hit with a judgment for $5,679.63 for back taxes and that a lien has been placed on her account to ensure she pays the government what she owes. According to the news outlet, Kent County Superior Court in Delaware, where Kail lives, has confirmed that the balance is still outstanding and that no court date has been set thus far.

The reality TV star has many irons in the fire in order to help her capitalize on her Teen Mom 2 fame. These include three books she has written about her experiences as a teen mother and her children, co-hosts a podcast which receives sponsorships from several different companies, and sells Scentsy, a multi-level marketing product. However, she has admitted on her podcast that she is in so much debt, that if she died, her three sons would be left with nothing.

Kailyn Lowry is also often seen peddling products on her social media, and given her over 3 million followers on Instagram alone, each product placement post likely garners a big paycheck each time she is photographed in an ad.

Aside from financial woes, the mom-of-three has had a lot of drama in her life due to her haphazard love life. In December of 2016, she filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and began dating her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez. Shortly after divorcing Javi, she had a baby with Chris Lopez, which shocked fans who were not expecting Kailyn to have another child, given she had told her ex she wasn’t interested in having any more kids. She has later stated that she meant she wasn’t interested in having more children with him specifically.

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin are officially divorced but have had a rocky relationship since. The pair has stated on her podcast, Coffee Convos, that they are not opposed to getting back together. However, since Javi has reunited with Lauren Comeau, Kail has said she is no longer interested in a reunion.