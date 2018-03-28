Farrah Abraham Drops Lawsuit Against ‘Teen Mom OG’ And MTV For Harassment And Firing, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The reality TV star was let go from the show 'Teen Mom OG' after returning to porn.

Farrah Abraham, former star of Teen Mom OG, was recently fired from the show after she made it clear she wasn’t going to stop participating in adult films at the request of the network. Although Farrah claims she was fired, the discussion about whether or not she should continue on the show was recorded for Teen Mom OG audiences, and it was clear that Farrah was given a choice to continue to work in the adult industry or to stay on Teen Mom. It was made clear to audiences that she chose to continue to do adult film and entertainment.

After she was released from Teen Mom, Farrah Abraham initiated a lawsuit against Viacom and MTV for alleged harassment and wrongful termination. She also stated many times that she felt MTV had sex-shamed her for her choice to appear in adult films. However, Radar Online has revealed court documents that indicate the mom-of-one has decided to drop the lawsuit completely. The documents state that she and MTV and Viacom have reached a settlement and she has decided to voluntarily drop the suit. The dismissal was with prejudice, meaning that the case cannot be reopened.

Although Farrah Abraham was adamant that her firing from the show had to do with her adult entertainment choices, MTV made it clear to her as they spoke to her that it was only part of the issue. Farrah’s firing was also related to her attitude toward various crew members, specifically a female producer who was assigned to her. The Teen Mom executive producers let Farrah know that her behavior was unacceptable.

In a recent episode of Teen Mom OG, Farrah was seen yelling at one of the producers over a tutor for Sophia, her 9-year-old daughter. While in the state of California, MTV let Farrah know they were required to have a tutor on set for Sophia. However, Farrah thought the tutor had given her candy against her wishes. As a result, she told the Teen Mom team that she should be replaced immediately, even though the crew let her know it wasn’t possible to do so that very day and Sophia would not be allowed to appear on camera without a tutor present.

Farrah Abraham also famously forced crew members to use outdoor toilets at her house instead of allowing them to use her bathroom when filming her scenes.