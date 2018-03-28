The news outlet claims that Trump told O'Day he wanted to have a baby with her.

New sources are saying that the illicit relationship between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day was more than a fling, and at one point, Trump wanted to make it permanent. Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day had started an affair while shooting Celebrity Apprentice, a show hosted by Trump Jr.’s father, Donald Trump. However, the relationship between Trump and O’Day was complicated by the fact that he was still married to Vanessa Trump, and the Trumps had children.

Donald Trump Jr. And Aubrey O’Day Were “Trying For A Baby”

According to Us Weekly, insiders claim that Donald Trump Jr. wanted to settle down with Aubrey O’Day and have a baby.

“Don told Aubrey he wanted to have a baby with her. They were trying for one.”

The relationship between Trump and Aubrey O’Day continued moving forward until Vanessa Trump found emails between her husband and O’Day, then a singer with Danity Kane. At that point, Donald Trump Jr.’s father told him to end the relationship with O’Day, and he did — reluctantly. But friends say that it wasn’t that simple, and Trump Jr. still contacted Aubrey O’Day.

“He’d call Aubrey and leave long voicemails telling her he still loved her over and over. He’d cry and say he was nervous his wife would take the kids away.”

Is this real? If so it could only happen in 2018 folks:

https://t.co/PvLbHk5T4n — Hackie (@wokebossgirl) March 28, 2018

Donald Trump Jr., who now has five children with his estranged wife, reconciled his marriage for a time, but inevitably, Vanessa Trump filed for divorce earlier this month. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump released a public statement soon after Vanessa Trump filed for an uncontested divorce.

The Trump Divorce Had Nothing To Do With His Affair With Aubrey O’Day

“We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority.”

The affair between Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O’Day reportedly played no role in the Trump divorce, but still, friends say that for now, Aubrey O’Day isn’t interested in talking publicly about Trump or about her affair with Donald Trump Jr., reports Page Six.

Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair wasn’t just a one-time fling. As the president’s son was allegedly cheating on his wife, he reportedly tried to start a family with the Danity Kane singer!https://t.co/vsbJjkeDOv — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) March 28, 2018

Numerous media outlets have asked Aubrey O’Day to talk about her time with Donald Trump Jr., but friends say that for now, O’Day has no plan to spill the tea personally.

Aubrey O’Day Has Not Agreed Yet To Talk About Her Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

“It’s not tasteful, and she isn’t desperate for some fame or attention, unlike every other woman that has been in her situation. She doesn’t kiss and tell and isn’t looking to hurt people,” an insider explained.

Sources close to Aubrey O’Day say that she never signed a non-disclosure agreement and never took any money, so she is free to discuss the Trump affair if she ever decides to.