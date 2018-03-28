The CW stars reveal just what they think about the animated versions of Sam and Dean Winchester.

There is little doubt that Supernatural has had several awesome episodes in its long history. The CW series has repeatedly enthralled fans with hilarious storylines and interesting characters. However, the show is about to hit a major landmark with Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16, which is set to be its first animated episode. So it’s no surprise that Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are absolutely excited about “Scoobynatural.”

The aptly-titled episode is set to bring Sam and Dean Winchester into the world of the Scooby Gang. The Winchesters, along with Castiel, will have to help the Mystery Machine team in solving a mystery in Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16. Although it sounds like a crossover made in heaven, Jensen Ackles has revealed to TVLine that Dean is not impressed with some of his new animated allies.

Jensen Ackles has shared that Dean Winchester has a certain dislike for Fred Jones, the resident driver of the Mystery Machine. However, the Supernatural star is quick to explain that Dean is simply unhappy that Fred is “getting in the way of his advances to Daphne.” On the other hand, Ackles is delighted with the animated version of his character because Dean is “a lot taller” in “Scoobynatural”.

The CW

Jared Padalecki is also impressed with the animated Sam Winchester in Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16. The actor admitted that he wished he “looked like that” in real life. However, it is still unclear whether Sam will be getting on the good side of the Scooby Gang. Nevertheless, Padalecki says that his character will “have some fun banter” with Velma Dinkley in “Scoobynatural” since they are “the bookish, intellectual types.”

Sam might get along with Velma, but it looks like Dean will be the one who could relate to Shaggy and Scooby Doo. After all, the animated duo is known for their hearty appetite, something that Dean has been proud of on the show. It is possible that there will be a sandwich-eating competition between the three, as seen in the Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16 teaser.

It looks like “Scoobynatural” is not just about Sam, Dean, and Castiel getting animated. Supernatural Season 13 executive producer Andrew Dabb revealed that there will be “a lot of little Easter Eggs” as well as “one specific cameo” in the episode.

Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16 will air on The CW on March 29.