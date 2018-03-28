‘Arrow’ Season 6 Will Find Oliver In His Darkest Place Yet, With Felicity In The Crosshairs

Also, Willa Holland's absence from Season 6 has even sparked some concerns that Thea Queen's days on the show are numbered..

Things are about to get pretty dark for Oliver Queen. In an episode of Arrow, titled “Fundamentals,” Oliver (Stephen Amell) will reach his darkest point while Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) and William (Jack Moore) receive the brunt of his wrath. How will Oliver’s actions affect his family moving forward?

According to Comic Book, The CW just came out with the official synopsis for April 12’s installment. The synopsis reveals that Oliver feels like he’s a complete failure — in both his personal and professional lives — and attacks Felicity and William as a result.

Fortunately, it sounds like somebody from Oliver’s past shows up and changes his outlook, but Oliver will still have some damage control to do if he wants to repair things will Felicity and William.

Oliver’s family has become a major storyline this season, and it looks like things are about to get even more complicated. Last year, Amell opened up about Oliver’s son and revealed that his relationship will William has forever altered his character’s journey. Fans don’t know how this will develop moving forward, but it sounds like William will become a major part of the show.

“Some of my stuff with Jack this year has been some of my favorite stuff to play,” Amell explained. “I do think that Oliver’s relationship with William, it has changed things forever. I don’t know where it ends up, but it’s not like we are going to erase him having a son. It’s now part of what we are doing.”

In addition to Oliver’s struggles with Felicity and William, his relationship with Thea (Willa Holland) has also hit a few bumps in the road. In fact, the most recent episode was one of the few times fans have seen Thea this season, and it was a huge surprise when she suited up as Speedy to save Roy (Colton Haynes). Thea’s absence from Season 6 has even sparked some concerns that her days on the show are numbered.

For now, leaving Arrow seems like a logical step for Holland. Not only has she experienced a diminished role on the show, but her character also quit Team Arrow and gave up being a vigilante for good.

With her story arc seemingly complete, Season 6 would be the perfect time for her to walk away. But how will producers handle her imminent exit?

Luckily, it doesn’t make sense for the show to kill off Thea. After all, Thea is Oliver’s last remaining family member, and having her die would be awful for her character and Oliver’s development. Instead, it seems more likely that the series will give Thea some kind of happy ending, and Roy’s re-appearance could offer Thea an easy way out.

Leaving town with Roy would also help her escape the wrath of the League of Assassins, all of whom are pretty bent on bringing her down.

New episodes of Arrow air Thursday nights on The CW, “Fundamentals” airs April 12.