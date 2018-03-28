‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards, Maci Bookout’s Ex, Allegedly Arrested For Heroin, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The news comes one day after it was announced that he and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, are expecting a baby.

Yesterday, the Inquisitr reported that Teen Mom OG’s Ryan Edwards and his wife, Mackenzie Standifer Edwards are expecting a baby. However, today news broke that Ryan was arrested for heroin-related charges yesterday and bailed out late in the evening, according to Radar Online.

The dad-of-one and ex of Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout has been struggling with addiction for the past couple of years. He has admitted that heroin was his drug of choice and was allegedly arrested for violating his probation related to heroin possession. He was reportedly released at 10:15 p.m. last night after meeting his $5,000 bond. Nothing further has been stated about his arrest.

Ryan Edwards attended rehab on Teen Mom OG for his several-thousand-dollar-a-month heroin addiction. His wife, Mackenzie Edwards, claimed that she had no idea her husband was struggling with drugs and blamed Maci Bookout for knowing and not doing anything about it.

After attending rehab, Ryan Edwards was barred from seeing his son, Bentley, 9, alone. As documented on Teen Mom OG, his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, must be present in order for him to see his son.

Maci Bookout had also asked that he wait to see his son until he had passed a drug test, though he was reticent to do one, saying heroin takes too long to get out of your system.

Viewers were shocked and appalled when Ryan Edwards was shown on Teen Mom OG driving his car, falling asleep, and slurring his words during his May 2017 wedding to wife Mackenzie Edwards. At the time, Mackenzie asked him if he had taken a Xanax, and he was adamant he had not, though it was obvious that something wasn’t right. MTV caught a lot of heat for the moment but stated that they were unable to intervene because they could not see inside his car in real time.

It is unknown what will happen in regard to Ryan and his most recent heroin possession charge. It was rumored previously that he had lost custody of his son Bentley completely due to his drug use, but this has not been substantiated.