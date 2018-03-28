DUI-Convicted Guard Tom Clingo, 32, Chokes And Slams 16-Year-Old Girl In Ohio Shoplifting Incident [Video]

The 32-year-old Ohio security guard is being criticized for prior DUI charges after being caught on video slamming a 16-year-old girl to the ground.

A Facebook video posted on Saturday, March 25 to the Facebook account of Tevin Ford has gained 162,000 views, with Ford describing that he thought he was simply entering a Kroger’s in Toledo, Ohio, to make a purchase and leave. Instead, he grabbed video footage of an incident that has gone viral on Facebook and beyond, showing Tom Clingo — a 32-year-old security guard — slamming and appearing to choke a 16-year-old girl accused of shoplifting.

According to the Toledo Blade, Clingo approached the 16-year-old girl and another underage person about shoplifting “miscellaneous items.” Clingo slammed the 16-year-old girl to the ground, accusing her of trying to kick and punch him, later biting him in the chest, according to the publication. As can be seen in the viral video, a crowd of about a dozen people implored Clingo to stop being so rough with the young girl, with accusations that he choked the youth appearing in the viral video.

According to Raw Story, Thomas Clingo has a record with the city of Oregon, Ohio. Orego is a suburb situated less than four miles away from Toledo. The criminal and traffic case lists Thomas Clingo as a defendant with a date of birth of April 13, 1985, charged with “driving or physical control while under the influence” and driving “under the influence of alcohol 08 of 1 gram but less than 17 of 1 gram per 210 liters breath.” The fourth charge listed on the Oregon Municipal Court website includes a charge for “rules for driving in marked lanes” for Clingo.

Although an observer in the Facebook video assumed that Clingo was an undercover police officer with the Toledo Police Department, Sgt. Kevan Toney relayed that Clingo works for the grocery store and not for the police department. Clingo could be seen in the video telling a Toledo Police Department officer to arrest another man also when they arrived, claiming the man swung at him.

Facebook has added a warning to 24-year-old Ford’s video, warning, “This video may show violence against a child or teenager.”

Clingo has refused to comment, as has a Kroger manager, according to the Toledo Blade. Whereas the Toledo Police Department notes the 16-year-old girl was arrested and charged with robbery, Clingo was not arrested or charged with any crime in this latest incident.