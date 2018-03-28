Prince Charles Travels With His Own Toilet? The Most Bizarre Claims From 'Rebel Prince'

In his book 'Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles,' author Tom Bower makes some pretty bizarre claims about the future King of England.

Prince Charles has been the subject of many rumors over the years, but the latest round of gossip might take the cake. In his book Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, author Tom Bower makes some pretty bizarre claims about the future King of England, including how he never leaves home without his personal toilet.

According to Honey Nine, Bower’s unofficial biography of Charles features a number of outlandish claims. One of the more bizarre assertions is that Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, do not like to leave home without bringing along their favorite creature comforts.

For Charles, this includes his bed, linens, whiskey bottles, artwork, and even his personal toilet seat. They reportedly have staff members take the personal items to wherever they are staying and set them up in guest bedrooms.

The book also contains revelations about Charles’ relationship with Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton. Bower says that Charles offended Middleton’s mother, Carole Middleton, which forced William to raise the issue with Queen Elizabeth. Charles apparently disliked Middleton’s family because he felt like she and William were trying to usurp his power.

William, of course, is second in line to the throne and has enjoyed a lot more popularity with the public than Charles, who has struggled to rehab his image after Princess Diana’s death in 1997.

Marrying Camilla did not help Charles’ popularity rating. Not only did he cheat on Princess Diana with Camilla, but Queen Elizabeth reportedly shunned her after the divorce and Diana’s subsequent death. In fact, Bower claims that Her Majesty had an awful relationship with Camilla and refused to speak to her for years.

She also allegedly made Charles agree to never call Camilla Queen if he wanted her blessing. Queen Elizabeth has not said anything about her relationship with Camilla, though the two have gotten along better in recent years.

Charles has not commented on Bower’s new book, though inside sources say that he and his wife were amused by the claims. Buckingham Palace has not issued an official statement on the matter, though Charles has reportedly denied the allegations made in Bower’s biography.

“Calling him a pampered prince is one thing but some of the more ludicrous claims in the book have had Charles and Camilla in stitches,” an insider revealed. “They were in hysterics over the idea that retired Asian servants are employed to handpick slugs from plants in the middle of the night. And the suggestion about horizontal hand-weeding at Highgrove… it’s a 900-acre estate, for heaven’s sake.”

It is hard to determine if any of Bower’s claims in his book are true or not. Charles has become an easy target for the gossip column over the years, and his low popularity doesn’t help things. Even still, if half of the things Bower’s wrote about are true, then Charles has an uphill battle to win the support of his shrinking fan base.

