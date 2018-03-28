Kurt Sutter Teases ‘Mayans MC’ With New Pics Of This ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ Regular

utter just teased fans with a new pic from the set of 'Mayans MC,' which shows 'Sons of Anarchy' star Emilio Rivera back in action as club president Marcus Alvarez.

Kurt Sutter is ready for the arrival of his new biker drama Mayans MC. Sutter just teased fans with a new pic from the set of Mayans MC, which shows Sons of Anarchy star Emilio Rivera back in action as club president Marcus Alvarez — and fans couldn’t be more excited.

According to Pop Culture, the Sons of Anarchy creator posted a photo of Rivera leading a group of Mayans on his motorcycle. Rivera’s character appeared in all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy and will reprise his role as Mayans president Marcus Alvarez in the spin-off. Alvarez is originally based out of Northern California, though Mayans MC is set on the border of California and Mexico.

The new teaser photo comes on the heels of FX picking up the show’s first season. The network just announced that Season 1 of Mayans MC would be comprised of 10 episodes and will kick off sometime this fall. The announcement was made by FX original programming co-president, Nick Grad, who had nothing but good things to say about Sutter’s future on the network.

“Kurt Sutter is a master storyteller and Mayans MC has the raw energy and intensity that are hallmarks of his signature style,” Grad explained. “Thanks to Kurt, co-creator Elgin James and this amazing cast, Mayans MC builds on the legacy of Sons of Anarchy, taking it in a thrilling new direction that we can’t wait for the world to see.”

Mayans MC picks up after the events in Sons of Anarchy, which ended with Jax Teller’s (Charlie Hunnam) dramatic death. The show centers on JC Pardo’s EZ Reyes, a man who just got out of prison and is looking to join a Mayans charter on the Cali border. Although EZ has always been considered the good son in his family, he wants to establish an outlaw identity while adjusting to his new life.

Apart from Rivera and Pardo, the series will include Sarah Bolger (as Emily), Edward James Olmos (as Felipe Reyes), Clayton Cardenas, Michael Irby, Antonio Jaramillo, Carla Baratta, and Richard Cabral.

While fans are excited to see what Sutter has in store, Mayans MC faced a few hurdles early in development. In 2017, Sutter and James were forced to reshoot several scenes in the pilot and adjust a few character storylines. Although the reshoots made fans nervous, Sutter assured everyone that he did the same thing at the beginning of Sons of Anarchy.

In addition to the recent photo of Alvarez, Kurt Sutter also shared a teaser trailer for the spin-off last month. The clip offers a first look at some of the characters we’ll see on the show, though Sutter didn’t reveal too many details about the plot. Even still, it looks like Mayans MC will be another success for Sutter and company.

Mayans MC is expected to premiere later this summer or early fall on FX.