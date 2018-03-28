‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Week Of April 2: Kiki Fights Back – Kim Tempted By Drew – Nathan Tribute

Next week on 'GH,' a Port Charles hero is honored while fallout from the DreAm breakup ripples through many lives.

General Hospital spoilers for the week of April 2-6 from the soap magazines promise a predator gets frisky, former lovers could rekindle, and a slain husband is honored. Fresh off of GH’s 55th-anniversary celebration on Friday, March 30, the following week promises the tension between rivals heats up as one leg of a love triangle is ready to walk away. Here’s what to expect on GH next week.

GH Spoilers, Monday, April 2

The latest spoilers from a new ABC promo reveal drama for the anniversary episode that carries over into next week when Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) throws a party for his dad Mike Corbin (Max Gail) to spark memories. Expect lots of beloved character returns. Also on Monday, April 2, spoilers reveal that Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) offers words of caution. Is this about Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) and her rocky love life now that Drew Cain (Billy Miller) walked out on her?

Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) makes it plain that he’s not interested, but is this about Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) or his recently revealed half-brother Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard)? Alexis keeps pushing Finn to embrace the fact that he’s got a brother in town, but the two are clearly estranged. Plus, Finn is distracted because of the stunt that Alexis pulled telling Julian Jerome (William deVry) that they’re in a relationship. That means he has to keep Anna at arm’s length for now.

THIS FRIDAY… Port Charles comes together to celebrate television history. Don't miss it! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/ZnhnyLmLoO — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 27, 2018

General Hospital Spoilers, Tuesday, April 3

On Tuesday, April 3, GH spoilers say that Nina Clay (Michelle Stafford) needs some face time with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner). It could be that Nina will put Curtis on the trail to find out more about Peter August (Wes Ramsey). Spoilers from Soap Central say that Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) needs space, and it might be about Nina smothering her with sisterly love and warning her away from Peter. Nina is desperate for advice from Curtis, and he’s always a wise man.

That same day, the dearly and recently departed Detective Nathan West (Ryan Paevey) is honored. This will be a tough happening for Maxie. Although she loves to see Nathan’s work and sacrifice respected, it’s a harsh reminder of all that she’s lost. Peter will support Maxie, but Nina doesn’t like it, and that could be what prompts the call to Curtis. Time is running out for Peter, and all of Port Charles will soon know that he’s Henrik Faison.

Moving on from the death of a loved-one isn't a fast process. Can Maxie get the advice she needs to restart her life without Nathan? Tune into a brand-new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/RkvpVheeB3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 27, 2018

GH Spoilers, Wednesday, April 4

By mid-week, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Opera Digest reveal that Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) is concerned about preserving the family legacy, but that could be the Corinthos clan or the Quartermaines. Given Mike’s dire condition, it’s probably about the Corinthos family. Also on Wednesday, April 4, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) spend time reminiscing about days gone by, and it’s bittersweet.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) can’t help herself and overreaches again. She’s got Sonny on edge with her requests for more time with Avery. Ava is also pushing Griffin Munro’s (Matt Cohen) boundaries and inserting herself into his comfort zone. Ava wants his love and won’t settle for less. Peter needs answers on Wednesday, and Anna gets the help that she needs. Peter and Anna are circling each other, with neither knowing they’re mother and son.

General Hospital Spoilers, Thursday, April 5

The latest GH spoilers for Thursday promise that Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) is troubled by the behavior of Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva). Creepy Dr. Bensch keeps touching her when he shouldn’t and asking her out for drinks while giving her gifts and personal favors. Kiki decides to clear the air between them. Kiki wants to reset the boundaries after the much-older doctor planted a kiss on her. After Kiki pushed him away angrily, Bensch might punish Kiki professionally for rejecting him!

Also on Thursday, April 5, Julian and Kim Nero (Tamara Braun) share another heated moment. They have chemistry, but both of their hearts are with other people. Next week, Kim reminisces about the past, and that means she’s got Drew on her mind. She still cares deeply for her baby daddy, and now that he’s single, Kim needs to decide if she’s going to do something about it. Drew is in pain and reeling from his split, so Kim must think carefully before she acts. Plus, now Julian is a concern.

Franco wants Betsy to tell him what happened with Harvey when he and Drew were young. But getting answers isn't that easy.

An exciting, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! #GH55 pic.twitter.com/ZHzhfd0c9x — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 27, 2018

GH Spoilers, Friday, April 6

As the week closes, Dr. Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) suggests hypnotherapy could unlock the secrets of Franco Baldwin’s (Roger Howarth) childhood. But who will Kevin hypnotize? It could be Franco’s mom, Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang), that he works with, or it might be Franco himself. Drew also has a stake in this, but the break-up of his marriage is too distracting. Kevin decides this is the best way to err on the side of caution since Betsy is near a breakdown.

Carly confronts Jason on Friday, and it might be because he’s not aggressively pursuing the newly-single Sam. Anna confides again in Andre Maddox (Anthony Montgomery) this week about her concerns regarding Henrik. With Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) hard at work looking for Henrik-Peter, Anna is desperate to save her son. Sonny is evasive this week as he continues to stress over his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis.

Catch up on the GH scoop for the rest of the week of March 26-30, and don’t forget that awful Jim Harvey is on the loose and wants to stop Betsy from talking. Plus, Nelle’s gaslighting scheme might lead to recast Morgan, and get excited because Tristan Rogers is back in mid-April as Robert Scorpio. Watch ABC weekdays for new GH episodes, and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers, news, and updates.