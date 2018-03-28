Aaron Rodgers Is Not Going To Do The Packers ‘Any Favors’ When It Comes To His New Contract

The departures of Rodgers’ old quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt and Jordy Nelson – Rodgers’ top target – could mean that the quarterback is not enthusiastic to make a deal.

Someday soon, the Green Bay Packers are going to have to figure out a new contract with Aaron Rodgers. But, after the team’s offseason moves of getting rid of his quarterback coach and top wide receiver, some are wondering just how easy it is going to be for the team to hammer out a new contract with the quarterback. Could negotiations get testy because the team’s changes did not make Rodgers happy?

According to CBS Sports, the departures of Rodgers’ old quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt and Jordy Nelson – Rodgers’ top target – could mean that the quarterback is not enthusiastic to make a deal.

“Well, I think right now, the Aaron Rodgers [contract]… is a more a difficult deal to get done. He was not particularly enthralled with the way they handled his quarterbacks coach, Alex Van Pelt, and made it known,” NFL Live’s Adam Schefter pointed out.

The team went on to release Nelson without giving him any chance of staying in Green Bay, and he immediately signed with Oakland.

Schefter says that those moves won’t result in Rodgers doing the Packers any favors since they acted that way.

Of course, things will eventually get done because the franchise tag will keep the 34-year-old from leaving town, and team president Mark Murphy says that he wants Rodgers to spend his entire career in Green Bay.

Rodgers has already spent the first 13 seasons of his career with the Packers and is heading into the fourth year of his current five-year, $110 million deal. But, it would make sense that Green Bay would want to get out in front and put a new deal in place as soon as possible so it won’t become a distraction.

The quarterback is coming off a season where he suffered a broken collarbone, but he is well worth the risk of another big contract because he is arguably the most talented QB in the league and will most likely be a first ballot Hall of Famer.

There is also the pressure of wanting to win another Super Bowl before he retires, and since the Packers are getting farther removed each year from their last championship, that could be why the team has decided to make so many changes this past offseason.

Rodgers will likely re-sign with Green Bay, and after the Kirk Cousins’ deal in Minnesota, he might land a fully-guaranteed long-term contract. But, fans should get rid of any expectations of a hometown discount.

Aaron Rodgers has not commented on any current contract negotiations.