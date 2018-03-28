Megyn Kelly Says Threat To Stormy Daniels Sounded Familiar

Megyn Kelly claims that Stormy Daniels is not the only person to have received threats on behalf of Donald Trump.

In the 60 Minutes interview, adult actress Stormy Daniels says that she was threatened to keep quiet about her 2006 alleged affair with Donald Trump. Daniels claims that the threat occurred in 2011 after she attempted to sell her story, according to CNN.

The magazine that wanted to buy the story for $15,000 at the time backed out after Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen threated to sue. Daniels said the threat occurred in a parking lot when she was pulling her infant daughter’s car seat out of her car.

An unidentified man, who the adult actress says she will be able to recognize, came up to her and said the following:

“‘Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,'” Daniels recalls the man saying. “And then he leaned around and looked at my daughter and said, ‘That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.’ And then he was gone.”

NBC host Megyn Kelly reacted to the 60 minutes interview on Twitter by posting an excerpt of her 2016 book, “Settle for More,” and stating the following:

“And let’s not forget this, from #coreylewandowski – who threatened me if I dared to show up at the 2d Fox News debate. Sound familiar? #StormyDaniels”

Kelly claims that after several failed attempts by Corey Lewandowski to have her removed from the second Republican debate, he issued a threat.

“Lewandowski threatened me, saying I’d had a ‘rough couple of days after that last debate,’ and he ‘would hate to have [me] go through that again.'”

Kelly also states that Lewandowski threatened other women or reporters.

While Trump has remained silent on the allegations made in the 60 Minutes interview, the White House states the President doesn’t believe that Daniels was threatened or any of her claims.

However, Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Michael Avenatti says he has evidence that Trump was fully aware of the threats made against his client.

Avenatti also revealed that he filed a motion in federal court seeking to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen to ask about the hush money paid to his client prior to the election.

Daniels’ friend, Alana Evans, who is also an adult actress, said that she will also sue Trump’s lawyer. Evans also claimed that Stormy kept the dress from the night she allegedly had an affair with Trump.

However, Avenatti disputed the claim on Twitter, stating that there is no Monica Lewinski ‘type’ dress. Daniels’ lawyer shifts his focus to the threat made against his client, stating that they have made progress.