Does ‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Still Want A Large Family After Baby Gideon’s Scary Birth?

The new mom shared her desires for a large family before she gave birth, and because of her intense labor, it's possible Duggar-Forsyth may be having second thoughts about having a large family.

After a going through a difficult birth, does Joy-Anna Duggar still plan on following in her parent’s footsteps and have a large family?

There’s always something going on in the Duggar family. Just about every month, one of their 19 kids is announcing a courtship, getting engaged, tying the knot, announcing a pregnancy, or having a baby. One of the latest additions to the Counting On clan came last month when Duggar-Forsyth gave birth to her first child, Gideon Martyn. But, after laboring at home for 20 hours and rushing to the hospital for an emergency C-section, does the new mom still want to have more children?

As Romper reports, Duggar-Forsyth has shared her desire for having a large family multiple times, including right after she married her husband, Austin Forsyth, last May.

“We want as many as the Lord thinks we can handle,” Duggar-Forsyth said. “And we are putting it into his hands.”

Three months later, when she announced that she was expecting, the 20-year-old said that she was excited about watching her husband be a father, and she was looking forward to raising children with him.

The couple says that they have prayed for multiple children even before they got married, and Duggar-Forsyth says that she is excited about the idea of her children spending time together and building bonds just like she did with her siblings.

But, the new mom said all these things before she gave birth, and because of her intense labor, it’s possible Duggar-Forsyth may be having second thoughts about having a large family.

However, since the family doesn’t believe in using birth control and they have left the size of their family in God’s hands, it probably doesn’t matter if she wants to change her mind.

Duggar-Forsyth had planned to give birth at home, but after laboring at home for almost an entire day, her midwife discovered that Gideon was breech, and they had to rush her to the hospital, so doctors could perform an emergency C-section.

Now, Gideon is one-month old, and his happy parents have shared an update on Instagram, and fans just can’t get enough of the new baby.

The little guy – who weighed in at 10 pounds 3 ounces at birth – appeared happy and healthy in the pic, and fans couldn’t help but comment on how much he looks like his daddy.

The new parents say they are still adjusting to life with a baby, but if Joy-Anna Duggar is anything like her siblings, chances are we could hear another pregnancy announcement from her before the end of the year.