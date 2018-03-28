Gucci Mane, Keyshia Ka’Oir Expecting First Child Months After Lavish Wedding, Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

The rap superstar is said to welcome his first child with Keyshia Ka'Oir into the world.

Gucci Mane is reportedly expecting his first child with his wife Keyshia Ka’Oir, it has been alleged.

The couple, who televised their wedding special during a live broadcast back in 2017, have reportedly been trying to conceive for several months, reports Hollywood Life, adding that the news of Keyshia’s pregnancy was a true blessing for the couple.

Neither one of the two had worried that having a baby would be out of the question for them, even with the supposed fact that they had been trying for a while. It just seemed that the timing wasn’t right, and now that Gucci Mane has some time away form work, the baby news couldn’t have came at a better time.

Supposedly, the only reason why Gucci and Keyshia’s pregnancy news came to light was because of the rapper’s team wanting to secure the 38-year-old with a second season of his BET reality show, The Mane Event.

With presumable concerns from the production team on what Gucci Mane would have wanted to showcase if he was to see the show be granted another series, details of the pregnancy were reportedly mentioned, which would evidently be enough for the “I Get The Bag” hitmaker to secure himself another season of his reality show.

Keyshia, nor Gucci, have any plans to announce their pregnancy announcement anytime soon. Given that Ka’Oir has still been flaunting her impressive physique on social media, it would seem that she’s still very early into her pregnancy, given her no reason to confirm anything just yet.

Should it be true that the couple is expecting their first child as a couple, there’s a possible chance that no announcement regarding the matter will be made until the second series of Gucci Mane’s reality show returns later this year.

It’s been reported that Gucci Mane is currently working on his next studio album, with a proposed tour in mind by the end of the year.

The rapper has enjoyed an incredible amount of success since leaving prison in 2016. And it only helps to know that Gucci’s love life is blossoming just as much as his rap career.