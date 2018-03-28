Selena Gomez Shows Off Her Assets By Going Braless And Rocking Daisy Dukes Post Justin Bieber

At first, Gomez and Bieber were just “on a break,” but it seems to have turned into something more permanent after cameras spotted Bieber out with model Baskin Champion.

After her recent split from Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez has been keeping herself busy by spending time with friends and getting involved with political causes that are important to her. This week, the 25-year-old pop singer showed the world that she is doing just fine post-breakup during a night out with a friend at the Moonlight Rollerway by going braless in a tight t-shirt and cut-off denim shorts.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Gomez sported a retro roller skater look with a bright yellow shirt, bright white sneakers, a thick belt, large hoop earrings, and a denim jacket.

Last week, reports surfaced that Gomez and Bieber are in the middle of another breakup after they got back together last November. The couple also had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2011 to 2015.

An insider says that the Hands to Myself singer is taking some time for herself away from the spotlight to deal with the split and to work things out with her mother, who was reportedly responsible for the breakup.

At first, Gomez and Bieber were just “on a break,” but it seems to have turned into something more permanent after cameras spotted Bieber out with model Baskin Champion. However, insiders claim that Bieber and Champion are not dating, and he is only interested in being serious with Gomez.

Selena Gomez spotted in the streets of Los Angeles wearing a shirt that says ‘Never Underestimate The Power Of A Woman’ pic.twitter.com/XJYOv59OVH — Music News Facts (@musicnewsfact) March 28, 2018

This past weekend, Gomez also kept herself busy by participating in the March For Our Lives event in Los Angeles – inspired by the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors – where she took selfies with fans and shared posts about the march on Instagram.

Later that night, she headed out to West Hollywood with friends for a night out at hotspot The Nice Guy. And, the singer looked stylish once again in a t-shirt and red skirt with a thigh-high slit.

Even though Gomez is trying to keep herself occupied during her break from Bieber, chances are the two of them are not through yet. And, fans may get a little more insight into what is really going on between the two of them after their Wednesday night church services.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are known for attending the same Wednesday night service, and if they both attend this week and interact, there may just be hope left for Jelena after all.