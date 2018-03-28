Naked Trump Statue Up For Auction Missing Testicles To Make A Point — Nude Trump Eyed To Fetch $20K To $30K

This bigger-than-life naked Trump statue weighs 80-pounds and some liberties have been taken while creating the sculpture's man parts.

The last remaining nude Trump statue from the group of sculptures that popped up in several major U.S. cities during the 2016 campaign is going on the auction block. These works of art depicting Trump were quickly taken down shortly after they were put into place, which was just before Donald Trump was voted-in as the 45th president of the nation.

According to Fortune Magazine, this is the only surviving statue from the sculptures erected across the country in several major cities. The naked Trump statues were either sold at auction, destroyed, or demolished when taken down. This remaining statue is the last chance you’ll have to own this naked depiction of Trump as part of pop culture history.

The statue is missing testicles, but the reason for this might be found in the title given to this sculpture — “The Emperor Has No Balls.” All the statues placed across the nation had the same title as this one going up for auction in May. This is far from a flattering depiction of Trump, the statue has “varicose veins,” a “drooping bottom,” and a “tiny penis” conveys RT News.

Since the statue was taken down shortly after it was quietly put in place, it is probably safe to say this naked sculpture of Trump spent very little time as a pigeon perch in a city park. The prestigious auction house of Julien’s Auctions is holding this on-site live bidding war for the statue, which is expected to fetch somewhere between $20,000 and $30,000.

According to The Cut, the last naked Trump statue, which was also auctioned off by Julien’s Auction House, fetched $22,000. Julien’s Auction deems the statue in good condition. With that said The Cut asks, “but who would want to see this in their home every day?”

The piece was created by a West Coast artist collective, which is called INDECLINE. This naked Trump statue was one of many the group created. These nude images of Trump made quite the buzz when they popped up in New York and San Francisco, along with other cities across the nation ahead of the election in 2016. They weren’t up for long, as the local authorities ordered them immediately removed.

If this Trump creation was not humiliating enough, the way one of the statues were taken down in New York City added insult to injury. After it was removed from its perch, it was tossed into the back of a city dump truck face down and paraded through the streets of NYC on its way to the spot where it stayed hidden from the public’s eyes.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Back in 2016 city workers taking down the statue told the Gothamist, “NYC Parks stands firmly against any unpermitted erection in city parks, no matter how small.” That sentence seemed to have more than just one meaning.

The auction house is calling Trump’s naked statue the highlight of their first Street & Urban Art auction. This may surprise you when you hear the names of other artists who have art pieces going on the auction block at this same event. According to Julien’s Auction House, pieces from famous artists like Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, Paul McCarthy and Banksy are also featured in this auction.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The auction is being held in New Jersey City, New Jersey, on May 2, with an exhibition of the art pieces being held on the Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday before this Wednesday auction. The Mana Contemporary at 888 Newark Ave will host the event and open its doors on April 29, 30, and May 1 for folks to check out the auction pieces.

You can get all the information as to the time of the auction and exhibition, along with how to register to bid online or by phone on the Julien’s Auction House site here.