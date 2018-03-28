Robert Downey Jr.'s character could have acquired possession of the Infinity Stone through his father Howard Stark.

The films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are undoubtedly filled with hundreds of Easter Eggs just waiting to be discovered. In fact, James Gunn claims there is still a huge Easter Egg waiting to be found in the first Guardians of the Galaxy. Interestingly, a recently uncovered inside joke from Agent Carter that is connected to Iron Man 2 may have also confirmed something that could show up in Avengers: Infinity War. Did Tony Stark get the Soul Stone from his father?

In Iron Man 2, Nick Fury told Tony Stark that he needs to fix the arc reactor, which is meant to be used for something greater. Fury also revealed that Howard Stark had intended his son to finish what Howard started but Tony responded that he didn’t think his father believed in him so much. Interestingly, the conversation went on while Robert Downey Jr. wore a rich brown robe that, as ScreenRant has pointed out, actually belonged to Howard when he was younger. Tony was actually leaning back against the robe while watching his father’s old reels in the movie.

Howard Stark might be dead but the character has shown up in the Marvel TV series Agent Carter. Dominic Cooper, who initially portrayed Tony Stark’s father in Captain America: The First Avenger, reprised his role and even donned the exact same robe Robert Downey Jr. had on in Iron Man 2.

The brown robe might not be the only thing that Howard Stark passed on to his son in Iron Man 2. After all, the sequel was about Tony Stark discovering a new element that could replace the palladium in his arc reactor. There is a possibility that the element Tony had synthesized was actually a product of the Soul Stone and will be revealed to be an important factor in Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel

The Soul Stone is not actually shown in Iron Man 2 but the new element introduced in the movie was decidedly shrouded in mystery. However, it is important to point out that no details have been confirmed and must be taken with a grain of salt.

Find out if Iron Man truly has the Soul Stone when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.