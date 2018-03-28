Khloe Kardashian Glad Paranoid Tristan Thompson Returns To NBA Ahead Of Baby Birth, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Khloe is glad that Tristan Thomspon has made his return to the NBA, having somewhat worried her about the baby's forthcoming arrival.

Khloe Kardashian is said to be relieved that Tristan Thompson has finally made his return to the NBA, having allegedly stressed her out regarding the couple’s forthcoming baby birth.

According to Hollywood Life, things were becoming too much for Khloe in the home she shares with the basketball player out in Cleveland because, after having sprained his ankle, Tristan had been spending the majority of his time with Kardashian, and things weren’t exactly easy for the reality star.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan was constantly worrying about the baby’s health ahead of the couple’s plans to welcome their child into the world.

The insider gives off the impression that Tristan became somewhat paranoid; he’s been keeping tabs on Khloe Kardashian and everything she would do on a day-to-day basis because, for obvious reasons, he had plenty of time to be in the house and observe his surroundings.

Apparently, though, Khloe Kardashian was bothered by the constant nagging from Thompson, so much that she couldn’t wait for the basketball player to make his return to the NBA earlier this week, giving the socialite enough time to prepare herself for the upcoming birth.

Khloe Kardashian is fully aware that Tristan has just been looking out for her and the baby but she certainly didn’t feel the need to have Thompson dictate what she ought to do, regardless of how “nervous” he may have been about the fact that he was bound to become a father of two.

Khloe, more than anything, wants Tristan to focus on his championship more than worry about her because from what’s been gathered, the TV personality is doing just fine with the help of her family members, who are expected to fly out to Cleveland, where Khloe will allegedly give birth in the next coming days.

Starting a family of her own has been one of Kardashian’s biggest dreams that is finally coming to fruition. It’s unclear whether Khloe will raise the child in Cleveland or Los Angeles, given the fact that there have been rumors of Tristan potentially being traded to the LA Clippers next season.