‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Confronts Mac About Custody Case, Victor Gets A Suspicious Visitor

Mac talks real about keeping the kids away from JT. Meanwhile, someone pays Victor a visit at the hospital.

Today on The Young and the Restless, JT confronts his ex-wife, Mac, regarding the custody of their children. Meanwhile, spoilers tease that a man enters Victor’s hospital room. Will he try to kill Victor?

As soon as JT (Thad Luckinbill) moved in with Victoria (Amelia Heinle), he receives a notice that Mac (Kelly Kruger) has filed for full custody of their children. Today, the former couple gets a chance to face each other, and JT did not waste a minute to confront Mac about keeping their kids away from him, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com.

JT and Mac argue until Mac suggests that they should just avoid each other. Mac joins Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and tells them she has all the good reasons for wanting full custody of their children. Later, JT insists on speaking with Mac, and Mac could not stop herself from telling him that it’s better for their kids to have no father than to have a bad father. Mac adds that JT is too controlling while JT fires back about her low self-esteem.

The Young and the Restless spoilers further tease that Billy will opt to call Victoria to pick up JT as he and Mac continue to bicker. Victoria arrives at the Club bar while Mac and JT are still arguing. Vikki demands to know what is happening.

It seems like more troubles are coming JT’s way. Things are not working in his favor. The document he has retrieved at Victor’s (Eric Braeden) ranch was fake and Paul (Doug Davidson) has called off the investigation since they have no more leads. JT asked for another job, but Paul refused because he failed to do his end of the bargain, Soaps.com revealed.

You do NOT want to miss this special Facebook live! Tune in here to see @EBraeden and @MelodyThomasSco answer your questions: https://t.co/vgc30HdOZK #YR45 pic.twitter.com/TOverFouOY — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Victor remains unconscious at the hospital, and viewers know it was because JT shoved him off the stairs. The Young and the Restless spoilers have been speculating that JT will finish him off while he is still in a coma. Otherwise, who knows what Victor might do to him when he wakes up.

In today’s episode, the spoilers reveal that a man wearing brown shoes enters Victor’s room. Could it be JT?

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.