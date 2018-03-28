‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thurs. March 29: Traci Honors Colleen, Victoria Is Warned, Jack Cornered

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 29 reveal that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) is still the prime suspect for the attempted murder of Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). The Walnut Grove Reunion is in full swing, and Traci (Beth Maitland) has a special tribute for her daughter Colleen (Tammin Sursok), while other guests are in for some shocking reveals. Mac (Kelly Kruger) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) run into each other at the reunion, and the tension in the air is palpable. Will Mac tell Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the real reason why she filed divorce from her husband?

Jack, thanks to his temper, has all fingers pointing to him for assaulting Victor. Of course, Y&R fans know that J.T. is responsible for nearly killing the Mustache. According to SheKnows Soaps, Jack will find himself cornered on Thursday, March 29. Of course, viewers saw Ashley (Eileen Davidson) warning Jack on Wednesday, April 28 that Paul didn’t believe his story. Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 29 state that Paul tries to poke holes in Jack’s story and soon finds that something is amiss. Of course, Jack’s actions that night would seem very suspicious to any bystander, and any reasonable person would logically assume that Jack is responsible for Victor’s present condition.

This week on #YR: Mackenzie shares news with Billy and Victoria, Leslie and Lorie Brooks make a surprise return to Genoa City, J.T. reunites with Raul and Brittany, and @Michael_Mealor makes his debut as Kyle Abbott! #YR45 pic.twitter.com/IMBUxAZmSp — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 25, 2018

Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 29 also state that Traci has been waiting for the chance to pay tribute to her daughter, Colleen Carlton, according to the TV Watercooler. Longtime Y&R viewers will remember that Victor was indirectly responsible for Colleen’s death. He talked the shooter down from pointing a gun at Jack while he tried to resuscitate Colleen who had drowned in a lake. Instead, the shooter shot Victor in the heart, and it was Colleen’s heart that was transplanted into Victor when she was declared brain dead, according to Soap Central. Family and friends celebrated Colleen’s life instead of giving her a funeral. Even Lily (Christel Khalil), who couldn’t attend because of her chemo treatment, released a red balloon in her best friend’s honor.

After J.T. confronted Mac about not letting him see his children at the reunion, they proceeded to have a huge fight. Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, March 28 via Soap Hub tease that Mac feels justified in her actions because of his abusive behavior. Just then, Victoria appears and asks what all the commotion is about. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Victoria will be given a stern warning. It seems that Mac might provide Victoria with some chilling insights on Thursday, March 29. Tune into Young and the Restless every weekday on CBS, then check back here for all the latest spoilers, updates, and news.