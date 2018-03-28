Beyonce’s Biter Still A Mystery

The incident recently disclosed by Tiffany Haddish has been buzzing on social media.

The mysterious actress who allegedly bit Beyonce, 36, is still at large and it’s driving the “Bey-Hive” crazy. Fans of the singer turned into private investigators trying to find out who bit Beyonce like Haddish said. Tiffany Haddish finds herself in the mix for disclosing stuff about Beyonce again. The Girl’s Trip star was called out by Beyonce on DJ Khaled’s song ‘Top Off,” which features Jay-Z, 48, and Future. Haddish was called out by the Grammy Award winner for revealing that Beyonce almost beat up an unidentified actress for talking and flirting with her husband, according to Hollywood Life. However, Haddish, in an interview with GQ on Monday, disclosed that Beyonce was bitten on her face by a mysterious actress.

According to Time, the list of suspects included Sara Foster and Sanaa Lathan. However, the stars denied the accusation via social media, according to the report. Chrissy Teigen also took to Twitter like a true fan saying, “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face.” In Chrissy’s second tweet she says, “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.” In her next tweet, she says “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE.” Finally, she tweets, “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!”

Analysis: Who bit Beyoncé? A guide to the most bizarre celebrity mystery of 2018. https://t.co/BGO9P176Z6 — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 26, 2018

According to Independent, Sarah Michelle Gellar took to Instagram to jokingly say, “All right, I admit it, It was me #TheBiter.” The Buffy the Vampire actress shared the quote with a picture of her wearing fangs. According to The Guardian, the mystery of Beyonce’s alleged biter has taken over social media. According to CNN, part of the evidence being cited on social media is a selfie Haddish posted with Beyonce in which the singer’s face is hidden. The report says Rihanna was also on the guest list, but she is not being considered a suspect. Taraji P. Henson was labeled a suspect even though it’s not clear if she was at the party, according to CNN.

Some fans are unhappy Haddish went public with the incident at the party in L.A. The star said on Instagram, “Y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth,” and, “That’s not going to stop.” Beyonce and Jay-Z have not reacted to the story even though details are sketchy.