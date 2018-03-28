Donald Trump Gets Advice From Pal Howard Stern: ‘Get The F*** Out Of There, Man’

The popular shock jock compares the White House to Mar-a-Lago and wonders why Trump agreed to trade down.

Presidential pal Howard Stern gave Donald Trump some uncensored advice. He told the president to “get the f*** out” of the White House and “just give it over to Mike Pence,” on his show Tuesday. According to The Hill, the shock jock spoke about his good friend, Donald Trump, and the latest headlines. Stern contends that he has traded his posh life for the troubles and stress that goes with the job of being the President of the United States.

Trump is known to ask his close, personal friends for advice, and although Howard Stern has said he is not in The Donald’s “inner circle,” the two have long been friends. So, when speaking about Stormy Daniels, Stern has again made it clear that he is “upset” that the president has not asked him for advice.

“He’s never once called me and asked for advice. Which kind of got me a little upset.”

Stern’s co-host, Robyn Quivers, suggested that perhaps there is a reason that Trump hasn’t consulted with the controversial host.

“Well, maybe he’s just not thinking that you have good advice,” Quivers said.

After agreeing with his sidekick, Stern then told his listeners what he would tell President Trump.

“My advice would be, like, get the f— out of there, man.”

Clearly Stern believes that the daily headlines, media attention and intrusion into Trump’s life are not worth being president. Trump has a luxurious life elsewhere, and Stern believes he should return to that life.

“Why do you need that for? Go back to Mar-a-Lago and hang,” Stern said.

Stern thinks the President should just leave, and let Vice President Pence take over the reins: “Just give it over to Pence — let him do his thing.”

This is not the first time that Howard Stern has talked about his long-time pal and the presidency. Nearly a year ago, on the Sirius radio program, Stern shockingly revealed that “Nobody wanted Hillary to win more than Donald Trump.”

Once again, according to the report by The Hill, Stern was referring to Trump’s April 2017 confession that his life as a private citizen and business owner was preferable to his life at the White House. Trump even admitted that his life used to be a lot easier back then.

“I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. I actually — this is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier,” Trump said.

Stern has always contended that Trump would “regret” being president.

Stormy Daniels' attorney has filed a motion in federal court seeking to depose President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen https://t.co/gA8OcjK5SX — CNN (@CNN) March 28, 2018

Stern shared that he had personally seen Trump’s previous life “up close” and this was a life to covet, especially by the politicians that are now working with him in his role as president.

“I’ve seen it up close. [Trump’s] got the kind of life that politicians want.”

Stern has not been able to comprehend why Donald Trump, who at the age of 71, would ever want to give up his cushy life, gorgeous wife, and beautiful Mar-a-Lago for the backstabbing politics of Washington, D.C. and the tensions at the White House. Trump may not have asked Stern for his advice, but clearly, the former America’s Got Talent judge is ready to talk him out of the job that he was elected into.