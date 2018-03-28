AJ Styles And Shinsuke Nakamura Plan ‘One Of The Greatest Matches In WWE ‘WrestleMania’ History’

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura may be the pick of the 'WrestleMania 34' card, especially given that they want to create history.

WWE superstar AJ Styles is regarded by many as the best wrestler in the world right now. Heading into WrestleMania 34, Styles is the WWE Champion, and he will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura when the “Show of Shows” rolls into New Orleans on April 8. As reported on the official WWE website, Styles showed up in Nakamura’s corner on last nights SmackDown Live as The King of Strong Style took on Shelton Benjamin. Styles was reportedly intent on protecting his WrestleMania with Nakamura but, in true WWE fashion, the opportunity to boost their storyline was grasped by the network.

Nakamura leaped to Styles’ defense when he was attacked by Benjamin and Chad Gable. As Styles recovered Nakamura geared up to land a Kinshasa, but he pulled out, patted Styles head with a sly smile and left the ring. The implication was clear, Nakamura was warning Styles about what awaits him at WrestleMania.

With many of the WWE’s huge names virtually retired, it could be argued that WrestleMania 34 is a real turning point for the company. A glance at the WrestleMania card shows that the WWE is taking the challenge very seriously. The card is packed with new talent, and many of them are getting a title shot. Nakamura of course, but he is joined by Asuka, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, and Jinder Mahal in getting a title shot at WrestleMania.

The WrestleMania 34 is packed with new talent, but AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura is a match that will have the WWE universe licking its collective lip in anticipation. With good reason, because AJ Styles says that both he and Nakamura are determined to make this “one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history.

AJ Styles Vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: The Top Pick On The WrestleMania 34 Card

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Styles is full of praise for Nakamura’s skill in the ring and says that by bringing their skills together they can create something special at WrestleMania 34.

“Just think what Shinsuke Nakamura is capable of and what AJ Styles is capable of. To mix those two together is going to be something special.” “Shinsuke has the same mindset. He wants this to be one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history. I don’t know if we’re going to reach that level, but we’re certainly going to try.”

It certainly sounds like both Styles and Nakamura are pumped for their WrestleMania 34 showdown. Two of the most skillful wrestlers on the planet go head-to-head for the WWE Championship, it has the potential to be the best match of the night. Short of The Undertaker Vs. John Cena, which has still not been officially announced this is the contest the WWE Universe may be most excited about.