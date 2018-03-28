The 'A Song of Ice and Fire' writer has fans excited over his latest blog post depicting fingers and a strange poem.

The release of George R.R. Martin’s current novel might still be a mystery but that has not stopped fans from speculating about The Winds of Winter release date. Some have decided to bombard Martin’s Twitter posts with demands for the sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book while others quietly stalk the author’s blog for clues. Unfortunately, Martin has been especially quiet about the publication, choosing to offer updates on his other projects.

But is it possible that George R.R. Martin has actually teased about The Winds of Winter release date on his LiveJournal? Although Nerdist believes that the writer’s most recent post is about the Game of Thrones spin-off shows, there is a possibility that Martin was referring to his most highly anticipated work.

George R.R. Martin previously wrote that he would “step back from blogging” because his workload has been overwhelming. However, the writer still manages to make occasional posts and the most recent one is somehow bizarre. Martin started a countdown then posted four images depicting hands before concluding with a short poem that references The Three Musketeers, the Targaryen motto, Andy’s Gang, and The Hound of Baskervilles. Needless to say, fans wondered if the post teased on The Winds of Winter release date.

Yes, Virginia there are social media minions… https://t.co/TNmkpq2v12 pic.twitter.com/CzuZ18cMpT — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) March 7, 2018

But could the post actually be an update on the Game of Thrones spin-off shows? After all, George R.R. Martin has tagged the post under “television,” leading to theories that each line in the poem was a reference to what the series will focus on. However, some Reddit users believe the tag was used to deliberately distract fans and the fingers in the post indicated how long people will have to wait for The Winds of Winter.

So could this mean that George R.R. Martin has finally completed Book 6 of A Song of Ice and Fire? The author of The Winds of Winter has neither confirmed or denied anything just yet. Instead, Martin seems content just posting cat pictures on Twitter.

One of these things is not like the others. pic.twitter.com/iJT0qWRpHR — George RR Martin (@GRRMspeaking) March 26, 2018

Although there is no confirmation yet about The Winds of Winter release date, fans can rest assured that George R.R. Martin is working hard to finish the novel. In the meantime, the wait for the sixth ASOIAF book continues.