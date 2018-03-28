Tyga Finally Reacts To Rumors Saying He’s The Father Of Baby Stormi

'I have nothing to do with that," the rapper stated in response to speculations that he fathered Kylie Jenner's baby.

Since Kylie Jenner introduced her daughter Stormi to the world in February, many speculations have surfaced surrounding the baby’s paternity. Some rumors even went as far as saying that it was Tyga, who dated Kylie before she hooked up with Travis Scott, who is the real father of baby Stormi. Now, the 28-year-old rapper is finally speaking up.

On Monday, Tyga took to Twitter to slam the rumors that he has fathered his famous ex-girlfriend’s baby. The tone of his tweet is formal and curt–as if he himself is fed up by the nasty talks about him and his ex. The rapper did not mention either Kylie Jenner’s or baby Stormi’s names, but his tweet is a direct denial of the issue. He also asked his fans to stop spreading “false stories” that could hurt the families involved.

“I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement, and will never do so,” Tyga wrote.

“I have nothing to do with any of that. People should be able to live in peace.”

Tyga famously dated Kylie Jenner in 2014, when the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was only 17-years-old. Their relationship has been featured on Kylie’s family reality show. They reportedly broke up for good in April 2017, and it wasn’t long after Kylie moved on to another rapper, Travis Scott. Since she gave birth on February 1 this year, it can be assumed that she conceived around June, 2017.

Back in February, Radar Online ran a report that Tyga wanted to undergo a DNA test to be sure of Stormi’s paternity. According to the site’s source, the rapper claimed that he was still seeing the 20-year-old lip kit mogul around the time she could have gotten pregnant.

“Tyga told friends that he was still sexually active with Kylie nine months ago, when this baby was likely conceived,” a source told Radar Online.

It didn’t help that Tyga himself made a rather ambiguous statement on Snapchat in September 2017, around the time rumors of Kylie’s pregnancy first broke out. He deleted the snap shortly after posting it.

“Hell nah, that’s my kid,” the rapper wrote on Snapchat, according to Us Weekly.

Now, Tyga has finally set the record straight. The hitmaker, whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson, shares a 5-year-old son named King Cairo with ex Blac Chyna.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not commented on any of the rumors surrounding their 7-week-old daughter. Since announcing Stormi’s birth, Kylie has been opening up about her pregnancy which she kept hidden from the media. The reality star and makeup mogul has also been sharing more photos of her precious daughter on social media.