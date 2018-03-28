Meghan Markle’s Estranged Family Claims They Weren’t Invited To Royal Wedding, Gets Shut Down On Live TV

Kensington Palace announced that invites to the upcoming royal wedding have already been sent out but the actress' estranged family doesn't seem to make the cut, 'Us Weekly' reported.

Looks like Meghan Markle has no plans of reconnecting with her estranged family anytime soon. The soon-to-be royal reportedly did not include some of her relatives on her wedding guest list and people actually agree with her move.

On Monday, two of the bride-to-be’s estranged family members claimed they haven’t received an invite for the royal wedding, Us Weekly reported.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Meghan’s nephew Tyler Dooley and his mother, Tracy Dooley, revealed they were most likely snubbed by the former Suits star on her upcoming royal wedding with Prince Harry.

The mother and son duo disappointedly admitted that they have yet to score an invite, despite Kensington Palace’s announcement that they have sent out the invitations on March 22.

Speaking with the hosts, Tyler reiterated that he and his family have always been supporting Meghan from the very beginning, suggesting that they have been a big part of her early life.

“We’ve been here from the very beginning, I mean her whole life, just always rooting her on and supporting her.”

Tracey, who used to be married to Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Markle Jr., also admitted that at this point, it doesn’t seem that they will ever get an invitation from the actress. Still, she pointed out that they will continue to show their support for her new life as a royal.

Meghan Markle reportedly did not invite her estranged family members to her wedding. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

“Chances are, I don’t think that we are going to get the invitations, and that’s just — that’s fine, we’re OK with that,” Meghan’s former sister-in-law said. “But we’re supporting her on and just having a good time, so proud of her.”

Although the invitations were sent out last week, the Dooleys are still not losing hope that they could receive one in the next days to come.

When asked about the last time they have spoken with Meghan, Tracey noted that he hasn’t talked to her in three years. Tracy, on the other hand, admitted that she has not contacted the actress in 20 years.

Meghan Markle's nephew and his mum have not received an invitation to the Royal Wedding but say they're proudly supporting her. pic.twitter.com/LrMb8WCszh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2018

The hosts, who seemed surprised by their answers, brutally shut the Dooleys down, insisting that Meghan’s decision wasn’t entirely unreasonable. It was even pointed out that considering the amount of time they haven’t spoken with each other, they can be considered “on the fringes of the family.”

“Well, then it doesn’t seem unreasonable for you not to be invited, does it? I mean, if it’s 20 years, you’re pretty much on the fringes, aren’t you, of the family, to be honest?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on May 19. Niall Carson - Pool / Getty Images

Despite Meghan’s estranged family members not bagging an invitation for themselves, it has been reported that her reclusive father is likely to walk her down the aisle. Tracy even confirmed the news, adding that arrangements are being made to make it happen.

Previously, it has been claimed that Meghan was planning to include both her father and mother on her special day and “uphold tradition,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. The couple is expected to have 600 guests to join the celebration. However, only 200 guests have been invited to a private reception at Frogmore House in the evening.