Abby Lee Miller Weight Loss: Former ‘Dance Moms’ Star Looks Unrecognizable After Dropping 100 Pounds

Abby Lee Miller has reportedly lost a whopping 100 pounds while in prison and new photos revealed the former 'Dance Moms' star's shocking body transformation.

Abby Lee Miller’s weight loss became a hot topic after she was spotted outside her halfway house in Los Angeles on March 28. The former Dance Moms star had an early release from jail, but that’s not the only surprise for her fans and critics. The terror dance teacher has reportedly lost a whopping 100 pounds while serving her time at a Federal Correction Complex and she looked nothing like her old self.

In photos exclusively obtained by Daily Mail, the 51-year-old dance instructor and choreographer looked unrecognizable after dropping an incredible amount of weight. Although she was wearing a baggy T-shirt and a pair of oversized shorts, Abby Lee Miller’s weight loss was still very obvious. The star also revealed her much slimmer face as she wore her hair in a high messy bun.

Although Abby Lee Miller’s weight loss was already expected since earlier reports revealed that she had undergone gastric bypass surgery before heading to prison, people were still in shock as to how different she looks now. Despite the unflattering fit of her prison uniform, the former Dance Moms star’s body transformation is undeniable.

Abby Lee Miller has previously shown off her new weight loss when she posted a photo on Instagram earlier this year, posing with her visitors inside the FCC Victorville prison. However, the reality star quickly deleted the post after it has gone viral and continued sharing promotional and throwback photos instead.

#throwbackthursday #dancemoms #dance

The former Dance Moms star was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after pleading guilty to her fraud and money laundering charges. Instead of just working on her emotional and mental state inside the clink, it appears that Abby Lee Miller took things a step further and decided to work on her physical appearance as well.

In fact, a Hollywood Life source has previously revealed Abby Lee Miller’s weight loss plan before serving time. The insider shared that the reality star has already prepared herself for the worse.

“Abby timed everything out so that her first month after the surgery, the most critical time for recovery diet-wise, was not affected by the limited foods in prison,” the insider told the site at the time. “During her first week after her surgery, she cut out all the junk food she was used to eating and was required to be on a strict liquid diet. ”

Abby Lee Miller has yet to share a photo of herself after her amazing weight loss.