‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Winner, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Added To Cast Lineup

Marissa Jaret Winokur has been cast on The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress was the big winner of the very first U.S. Edition of the Celebrity Big Brother reality show. As per E! Online, the 44-year-old actress took home the $250,000 cash prize after getting more votes over her best friend, Ross Mathews.

After her victory in February, her popularity soared high and many projects were offered to her. Now, with many new work proposals coming her way, she was most excited about her appearance on B&B.

“Oh my gosh. I literally left and called my manager to say, wait, I want to be on a soap opera,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

Marissa Jaret will appear in The Bold and the Beautiful in an episode that is set to air on May 15. In the drama, she will be acting as a wedding planner, EW reported.

It was revealed that she already filmed her parts on March 26. After the shoot, the American theater actress said that she had a great working experience on the set of the popular CBS soap. “It’s way harder than anyone made it look. It was so like theater for me. It was the most at home I’ve ever been on a set,” Winokur said.

It has been a tradition for Big Brother winners to appear in CBS-produced soap opera so this is not the first time that the reality show stars were cast in The Bold and the Beautiful. It was said that this casting practice is actually one of the TV network’s promotion strategies for its shows.

With the conclusion of the first edition of Celebrity Big Brother, there is still no decision if it will return on air. But then again, with its success, many already assumed that it will be back soon.

In any case, since Winokur would be playing as a wedding planner in the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, it seems to suggest that another couple is planning to tie the knot. As for who the pair might be, it is hard to guess at this time because lots of things are happening in Los Angeles right now.

