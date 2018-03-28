Rob Kardashian Weight Loss: Star Dedicates Body Transformation To One Person, Reports ‘People’

Rob Kardashian is finally putting his life back on track and it’s all because of one specific person.

Rob Kardashian’s weight loss has definitely become a hot topic lately after Khloe Kardashian posted a photo of him looking a lot healthier. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has a long-time battle with depression, weight gain and type 2 diabetes, but he is finally putting his life back on track and it’s all because of one specific person. Did he do it to make Blac Chyna realize what she’s missing?

When someone loses a lot of weight, it is automatically linked to achieving a “revenge body.” While a lot of people made their exes an inspiration to shed off the pounds, Blac Chyna was certainly not on Rob Kardashian’s mind when he decided to get fit. Instead, the 31-year-old television personality and businessman looked for a much positive inspiration for his weight loss: his 1-year-old daughter, Dream.

“[Rob is] focused on what he should be focused on: Dream and his health,” a source told People. “He wants to stay healthy for his daughter’s sake. Dream was a huge wake-up call for Rob. He wants to be the best dad possible.”

On top of that, Rob Kardashian has started to cut all the toxic people and things out of his life and he started off by distancing himself from his ex Blac Chyna. The insider revealed that after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star realized that his family was right about his unhealthy relationship with the 29-year-old model and entrepreneur, he finally “removed himself from all the drama.” The source then added that Rob “is on good terms with the family again and everyone is happy about it.”

An earlier report revealed that Rob Kardashian has been stepping up with his fitness and became really serious about it. As a matter of fact, the reality star even gave up his favorite fast food and soda addiction to quickly lose the weight, and he certainly did.

Although Rob Kardashian still has a long way to go, it is refreshing for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s supporters to see him looking like his old self again slowly but surely.