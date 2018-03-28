‘The Walking Dead’ Crossover To ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Could Mean A Massive Time Jump

Could 'Fear the Walking Dead's time jump be great enough to line them up with the current timeline in 'The Walking Dead'?

When the announcement was finally made about Morgan crossing over between The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, many fans assumed this crossover would occur sometime between Rick and Morgan’s first encounter in Season 1 and their second one in Season 3. However, now that the trailer has been released for Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, a comment by Morgan suggests that there could be a massive time jump between Season 3 and Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. So, let’s take a look at how big that time jump could be if Morgan really is talking about the All Out War currently occurring in Season 8 of The Walking Dead.

Currently, we know that Rick first met Morgan in the Season 1 premiere episode of The Walking Dead. Their second encounter didn’t occur until Episode 12 of Season 3. Judging by the Undead Walking‘s timeline of events in The Walking Dead, this was some eight or so months later.

Prior to the first encounter, it is known that Morgan was in Texas when he met his wife and they lived there until the apocalypse started. At this point, after hearing rumors about a possible refugee center in Atlanta, they ended up in Rick’s neighborhood.

Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

So, could Morgan have traveled back to Texas to try to locate family in the time between these two encounters? After all, according to the Hollywood Reporter, the filming location for Fear has moved to Austin, Texas. This is because of an event that occurred in the Season 3 finale that saw the show’s new villain deciding to see “what’s left of Houston.” If this is the case, Morgan could certainly meet up with the cast of Fear and still have time to return for his second encounter with Rick.

However, in the new trailer for Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, Morgan says the following:

“Back east, there was a fight, big fight. I didn’t know how to make it stop. Good people died. I lose people, and then I lose myself.”

It certainly seems, at this point, that Morgan is talking about the All Out War. Following this, Morgan is also seen fighting with his staff, indicating it isn’t likely the time between the first two encounters as Morgan has not yet learned how to use this weapon. So, if this is the case, Morgan has made the trip to Texas at some point after the events currently occurring in Season 8 of The Walking Dead. This means fans will have to get ready for a massive time jump in Fear.

There is one other time when Morgan might have made a trip to Texas. The point between Rick and Morgan’s second and third encounters are estimated at roughly seven to eight months apart. Morgan searches for Rick and finds him at Alexandria in the Season 5 finale of The Walking Dead. It is between these two encounters that Morgan learns his staff skills from Eastman. It is unclear where Eastman lives, since he had retreated to a cabin in the woods. However, prior to that, he did work in the Atlanta area. But could his cabin be somewhere in Texas?

If this is the case, the time jump from Season 3 of Fear the Walking Dead to Season 4 might not be quite so substantial.

However, if this is the point where AMC decides to merge the shows, the commentary Morgan offered in the trailer for Fear does not make as much sense. He could be talking about the conflict between Rick and the Governor as, in Rick and Morgan’s second encounter, this battle was discussed. However, would Morgan really refer to it as if he was personally there?

It seems fans will have to wait until the Season 4 premiere of Fear the Walking Dead to find out exactly how Morgan’s story will tie into the timeline of the two shows.

Season 4 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead premieres on Sunday, April 15, at 10 p.m. This will follow directly after the Season 8 finale episode of The Walking Dead.