WWE News: Rey Mysterio Appeared At Wrestling Show, Was Attacked, Unmasked, & Challenged To Future Title Match

An appearance by the WWE star at a recent event in California has now led to another future match.

While there had been lingering rumors that WWE superstar Rey Mysterio might be a part of WrestleMania 34 for a match, it’s looking like his next match could come for another organization. The “Master of the 619” was on hand for a recent wrestling supercard in California, and while he didn’t wrestle in any matches, he was still part of the show. That involved Mysterio cutting an in-ring promo before he was attacked and ultimately unmasked in front of the fans, leading to his next big match.

As reported by Bleacher Report, Rey Mysterio was part of this past Sunday’s New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) show called Strong Style Evolved at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California. Originally, Mysterio had been booked as part of the huge card for the show and was supposed to take on another major star, Jushin “Thunder” Liger. However, it’s believed that a bicep injury kept Mysterio from being able to participate in the match at the NJPW show. Still, he shared an Instagram photo of him and Liger hanging out backstage, and would become part of the show in a different way, setting up another huge match for the future.

Rey told the fans that he owes them one for not being able to compete in the match, but one will be coming. In place of Mysterio, Will Ospreay took on Liger. The event paid tribute to Rey by hitting a 619 as seen in a video clip from the match.

After winning the match, the IWGP junior heavyweight champion said that he’ll give Rey Mysterio a title shot once he’s back from his injury. Ring of Honor star “The Villain” Marty Scurll came into the ring and attacked Ospreay which led to Rey coming into the ring to try to help. Unfortunately, that didn’t go as planned. However, while Rey was in the ring, he was also attacked by Scurll. Not only did Scurll attack Rey, but he also further humiliated him by taking his mask away.

Jushin Liger got into the ring and Scurll fled. Mysterio was given his mask back eventually and covered up in the ring. The fans in attendance also saw Ospreay and Mysterio shake hands in what seemed like a “seal the deal” sort of thing for their future title match for NJPW.

So now the speculation seems to be that fans won’t see Rey Mysterio on “the grandest stage of them all.” Instead, it looks like he’ll take on Marty Scurll and then Will Ospreay in the big title match, although neither of these matches has been given an official date. It’s always possible WWE could surprise the fans by having Rey in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but it seems like his focus may be on another wrestling promotion for the time being until his deal is officially worked out with WWE.