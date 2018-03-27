Craigslist Ad Trolls Trump: ‘Seeking Lead Attorney For Difficult Client’ At 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue

"Client is a hugely wealthy man. Hugely successful. Everyone says it," reads Craigslist ad mocking Trump's difficulty finding lawyers.

President Donald Trump is reportedly having a hard time finding lawyers to defend him, although Trump disputed that notion on Twitter. The list of lawyers who have refused to represent Trump or have quit, according to CNBC, is a growing list. Attorneys who have been tapped to represent President Trump during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation might fear being a perjury risk for themselves or their law firms, reports the Washington Post, with some attorneys claiming a conflict of interest in bowing out of the legal gig.

As a result, a humorous ad has appeared on Craigslist, titled “Seeking Lead Attorney for Difficult Client.” The address listed is 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW in Washington, D.C. – the well known address of the White House. Published to the District of Columbia region for jobs under the legal/paralegal section of Craigslist, the ad is getting lots of attention online.

The Craigslist ad reads that the poster is looking for a “lead attorney to represent client involved in an ongoing Federal investigation.” The ad goes on to say that the ideal attorney would possess the skills to know the ins and outs of social media platforms like Twitter. The lawyer would also need a familiarity with legal discovery, “executive privilege, international financing of licensed real estate, election law and the Logan Act,” which is a law that makes it illegal for folks to negotiate with anti-U.S. foreign governments if they don’t have the authority to do so.

Prankster posts hilarious DC Craigslist ad seeking a lawyer for Trump https://t.co/6jz4GAOwhU — Raw Story (@RawStory) March 27, 2018

The ad jokes about the attorney needing extensive knowledge of the adult film industry, as well as possessing a large collection of Playboy magazines. The svelte lawyer also has to look like an actor and have work experience with Fox News.

“Must look the part – Gregory Peck or Tommy Lee Jones type. Prior appearances on Fox News a huge plus. No fatties.”

The client was described a “very forceful and opinionated” person who considers himself his best counselor. The attorney’s job involved preventing the difficult client from testifying under oath. The Craigslist ad encourages would be lawyers to keep checking the ad and hitting refresh due to the high amount of turnover for the client in question.

“Ask about our other openings on our staff and submit your resume to be considered for potential openings in the near future. Perhaps the very near future. Like, hit refresh on your browser now. Now again.”

In terms of compensation, the ad brags about the just how rich the man who needs the lawyer allegedly is. “Client is a hugely wealthy man. Hugely successful. Everyone says it,” reads the ad.