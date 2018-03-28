Woman Reportedly Kills Her Kids, Family Warned Child Services Repeatedly About ‘Mentally Unstable’ Mom

Brittany Velasquez allegedly killed her 10-month-old daughter and 2-year-old son.

A mother reportedly killed her two-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl on Monday. Arizona authorities are accusing Brittany Velasquez, 20, of first-degree murder after a toddler and his infant sister, were found dead, Pinal Central, reported.

Police were called to the house that the 20-year-old woman shared with her grandparents in Superior — a historic mining town in Arizona, with less than 3,000 inhabitants.

According to the New York Daily News, the children were found buckled in their car seats, inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. Arizona officials declined to reveal the cause of death at the time of this report, but noted that evidence at the crime scene prompted them to arrest the 20-year-old mother and charge her with twin counts of murder.

Autopsies are presently being conducted to determine how Brooklyn Rose Miranda and Christopher Miranda died.

By all accounts, Velasquez appeared to be a doting mother online, constantly posting pictures of her children on social media and saying how much she loved them. One notable albeit now chilling post was made in October 2017.

Brittany’s online personality has been contradicted by her 80-year-old grandmother, who said that she repeatedly called child safety authorities to tell them that Brittany’s children were in danger because of her unhinged mental state.

NOW: Authorities on arrest of Brittany Velasquez, whose young children were found dead Monday. Watch it live at https://t.co/JPrrg4pG90 pic.twitter.com/Ec20viS1mn — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) March 27, 2018

“You can only make so many calls. And then when they don’t call you back…what are you supposed to do?”

Arizona court documents showed that Brittany had a minor criminal record. The 20-year-old was arrested in September 2017 for allowing an authorized minor to drive and in January for driving above the speed limit.

A woman, Emily Stanford, who attended rehab with Brittany in 2014, said she was not surprised that the young mother killed her children, calling her a “nutcase” that stayed in her bed for days during rehab.

“When we were in rehab, she stayed in her room constantly…she wouldn’t get out of her bed, not even to go to the bathroom. Her dorm mates said she went number one and two in her bed.”

Family members provided this photo taken recently of 2 year old Christopher and 10 mo old Brooklyn. Their mother was arrested for their murders. Family tells us, Brittany Velasquez was mentally ill and often neglected the babies… #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/zwgakE8itm — Nicole Garcia Fox10 (@Fox10_NicoleG) March 27, 2018

Last year, Velasquez filed a petition to change her son’s last name, citing that his father was associated with violence and that it was in the best interest of the boy to ward off such a connection.

Superior Police Department Sgt. Christian Ensley called the double deaths a terrible blow. He said murders were a rarity in the small mining town, adding that the tragic incident made an instant impact.