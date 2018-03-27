Ellen DeGeneres Shares Photo Of Her Cuddling With Portia De Rossi On Sunny Vacation

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi look sweet in new snap posted on Instagram.

Ellen DeGeneres shared a sweet photo on social media of her cuddling with wife Portia de Rossi. The TV talk show host posted the image to her Instagram account on Tuesday that shows her relaxing with de Rossi on their sunny vacation.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the pair are taking advantage of some beach time over spring break week. It’s not revealed where Ellen and Portia are currently vacationing, but lush tropical vegetation is seen near a sandy beach in the background.

DeGeneres and de Rossi look casual in the photo with minimal makeup on.

“Happy Spring Break, Everybody,” Ellen DeGeneres captioned the image.

The pair are smiling big in the photo and look happy. They’ve had more than their share of being in the tabloids regarding marital issues, but they’re doing well.

According to ET, Portia de Rossi surprised her wife of nine years on her 60th birthday when she set up the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund. It’s an initiative that “combines DeGeneres’ passion for helping animals with her hero, late primatologist, Dian Fossey.” The gift brought DeGeneres to tears of joy.

Ellen said Portia’s love for her is the greatest gift of all because she “understands” her.

E! Online reviewed how DeGeneres and de Rossi met. Their love story began after meeting in 2000 after Ellen had been dating Anne Heche for a few years. Ellen told The Advocate magazine that she never stopped thinking about Portia because there was a kind of “energy” that she’d never felt with anyone like that before.

In 2004, the pair ran into each other at L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium. Portia’s life changed dramatically because meeting Ellen made her finally “embrace” who she really was. The 45-year-old said she was able to fully accept her sexuality when she started her relationship with Ellen. The Scandal star said that previously whenever an interviewer asked whether she was gay, she’d change the subject. When she and Ellen got together, she was ready to open up publicly about her private life.

De Rossi was in a relationship with writer and filmmaker Francesca Gregorini when she met DeGeneres — who was in a relationship with photographer Alexandra Hedison. After the two broke up with their respective partners, they started sharing a two-bedroom home in L.A. by 2005. The two love working with rescue animals and have been together ever since.

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi got married on August 16, 2008, at their Beverly Hills estate.