Watch Cavs Vs. Heat 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

How to watch as LeBron James and the Cavs visit Dwyane Wade and the Heat on Tuesday night.

Tuesday night’s NBA slate brings fans the opportunity to watch Cavs vs. Heat live-streaming online and televised game action. This latest battle features the newer version of Cleveland, which no longer has Dwyane Wade, as he’s now a member of Miami’s roster again. This matchup also features two playoff teams, as the Cavaliers have already clinched a spot, while the Heat are still trying to. However, they’re seemingly in control of their destiny with a five-game lead over the Pistons for the eight spot and just eight games left on their schedule. Here’s the latest preview with game odds, start time, television channels, and how to watch the Cavs vs. Heat live-streaming online.

As these two teams meet up in South Beach, the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-29) are sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference standings with at least a spot in the postseason confirmed. The Miami Heat (39-35) are holding the No. 8 spot at the moment and have the potential to move up based on what happens with the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks. There’s also the Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets who each have yet to be officially eliminated from playoff contention. That gives extra meaning to tonight’s home game for Miami, as a win can help them move closer to the playoffs.

There’s only 1 of 2 places you need to be tonight. -Inside The HEAT’s House

-In front of a TV pic.twitter.com/6EPJIFNyen — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 27, 2018

As Odds Shark reports in their odds summary, the Cavaliers haven’t won a game in Miami in over eight years as they head into tonight’s contest favored by three points at most sportsbooks. The Cavs are also -145 to -155 favorites on the moneyline, while the home team is a +125 to +135 underdog. For the over/under bettors, a consensus points total of 221 was the latest number, as of this report. The two teams are tied 5-5 over their last 10 meetings, with both teams also 5-5 against the spread. Meanwhile, the “under” has hit for the points total in six of those 10 meetings.

Tuesday night’s Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage will be available for most households on TNT. In the Cleveland viewing regions, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) will provide Cavs coverage, while in the Miami viewing regions, it will be on Fox Sports South Florida (FSFL). Most cable and satellite subscribers can live stream the game through TNTDrama website or apps, as well as Fox Sports Go website and apps in the participating regions.

For all viewers without the above options, signing up for a channel streaming service subscription is the best way to watch the Cavs vs. Heat live streaming online. For example, Sling TV is currently available for a free one-week trial and includes TNT as part of its channel lineup. More details are available at the Sling.com website for how to join and watch tonight’s game online. Other streaming services that may offer trial offers include Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, and YouTube TV.