Fans Worry It Is Only A ‘Matter Of Time’ Before One Of The Duggar Home Births End Badly, Reports ‘In Touch’

The Duggar family has been delivering babies at home for a long period of time, but fans worry that, at some point, it will end in fatality

The Duggar family has been under intense scrutiny as more of their adult children give birth, and fans are worried that one day, their preference for giving birth at home might end in tragedy. Thus far, three Duggar daughters have attempted a home birth, with one of their in-laws also joining in on the practice. However, in most of the cases, medical intervention was necessary, which has made fans state that it will only be a matter of time until something goes horribly wrong.

As reported by In Touch, fans are extremely worried about the mega-family and their attitude toward home births. While home births are the norm in their religion and something women practiced for many generations, they aren’t always safe, which the Duggar family has shown on television.

Michelle Duggar, the matriarch of the family, has had home births for several of her children, but she turned to using the hospital for some of her youngest children. Delivering at the hospital was especially crucial for their youngest child, Josie, as she was born incredibly early. Unfortunately for Michelle and Jim Bob, their last pregnancy ended in the miscarriage of the child ate just a few months.

While the majority of the Duggar daughters have sought medical intervention when it became clear that things weren’t going well, they have been criticized for how long they have waited, and fans have stated that this crucial time may result in the mother or baby dying eventually.

As Inquisitr previously reported, many have questioned the skills of Jill Duggar Dillard and Jana Duggar, who have attended several of these home births. In the In Touch article, one fan was incredulous that it took them 20 hours to “figure out” that Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s baby was breech, adding that this is what happens when you forego medical professionals at the birthing process.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth eventually gave birth via C-section, just like her older sister Jill Duggar Dillard. Jill, however, labored for 70 hours in her most recent pregnancy, which caused lots of raised eyebrows amongst fans.

There is currently no word on the birth plans of Kendra Caldwell Duggar or Jinger Duggar Vuolo, both of whom are expecting babies this summer.